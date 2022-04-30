COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers responded to their loss against Mississippi State on Friday with a dominating 19-8 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Mississippi State looked as if they would dominate in the first inning, taking possession of the lead first. The Bulldogs loaded the bases with their first three batters, after which Missouri pitcher Spencer Miles hit a batter to bring in Mississippi State's first run.
The Bulldogs scored another on a single to shortstop, giving Mississippi State three hits and two runs without leaving the infield.
The top of the first inning was the only time that the Bulldogs could claim the lead this afternoon. Mizzou loaded the bases in the bottom of the first without putting the ball into play. A Luke Mann walk and back-to-back batters hit by pitches, set Fox Leum up for a grand slam to put the Tigers ahead 4-2.
Missouri scored at least one run in every inning until the seventh.
The Tigers tore apart Mississippi State's bullpen this afternoon, earning 17 hits and 4 home runs on the day. However, Missouri struggled against Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, suffering 10 strikeouts from the starter.
Ross Lovich homered on Preston Johsnon’s first pitch of the third, giving Mizzou homers in left, right and center field. Despite allowing seven runs to the Tigers, Johnson struck out nine Tigers at the end of three innings.
The Tigers stayed ahead throughout the entirety of the game, but miscommunication in the infield seemed to threaten the team's lead in the fourth. With two bulldogs on base and two outs, a pop-up to shortstop gave the Tigers a chance to end the inning. The Tigers lost the ball in the sun, and confusion in the infield allowed for a Mississippi State run and cut Mizzou’s lead to 7-5. With the potential tying run on base, Miles provided the Tigers relief with a strikeout to end the inning.
Missouri did the most damage in the bottom of the sixth. Ross Lovich homered for the second time this afternoon to start the inning, bringing in Fox Leum, who was previously hit by a pitch. 3 consecutive singles from Ty Wilmsmeyer, Mike Coletta, and Nander De Sedas set Missouri up for one more.
Bulldog relief pitcher Cam Tuller, who replaced Johnson in the fifth, left the game with the bases loaded and no outs after allowing four runs. The Tigers went on to score six more in the inning.
This game now holds the all-time record for the most runs scored in SEC play in Missouri history. This tops the 16 runs the Tigers scored against Mississippi State last year.
Missouri advances to 6-14 in conference play and will face the Bulldogs for the final game of the series on Sunday.