COLUMBIA − Austin Cheeley always knew he wanted to play baseball, but most of all, he knew he wanted to play baseball for the University of Missouri.
Baseball’s been a constant in the MU senior's life for as long as he can remember. Mostly because Cheeley's uncle, Brain DeLunas, served as a volunteer assistant and pitching coach for Missouri from 2007-2009 and as pitching coach in 2021.
Cheeley said DeLunas was his baseball mentor growing up. Someone that trained him as a pitcher and was there for him as a father figure when Cheeley lost his dad in 2020 due to bladder cancer.
In his first stint at Missouri, DeLunas helped the Tigers to three-straight NCAA regional appearances. He worked with and mentored some of Missouri’s most successful pitchers, including MLB first-round picks Aaron Crow and Kyle Gibson.
Cheeley witnessed his uncle's work at Missouri first hand, and then saw it expand to the major leagues. DeLunas spent three years working for the Seattle Mariners as the bullpen coach and director of pitching development and strategies. He most recently worked with the New York Mets as a special projects coordinator working in pitching development.
Eventually, it seemed only fitting for DeLunas to find his way back to MU. He was announced as the Tigers pitching coach in June 2021.
“It was time for us to hire a pitching coach, and he was the first guy that came to mind for me,” Missouri baseball head coach Steve Bieser said. “The things that really jumped out about Brian was just how humble he was and his number one purpose to come here was just to help the University of Missouri and Missouri baseball.”
DeLunas came back to the Tigers about the same time that his nephew, Cheeley, entered the transfer portal after spending two seasons as a pitcher at Middle Tennessee.
Cheeley soon got a call he’d waited his whole life for. DeLunas wanted his nephew to be a part of a rebuild within the Tiger pitching program.
“When I decided to hit they transfer portal and eventually got a call from him, it was kind of [one] those moments where I knew exactly what I wanted to do,” Cheeley said. “To know that I got that opportunity and to play for my uncle of all people it was one of those moments that you couldn’t pass up in a lifetime,”
The two were on the brink of something special at Missouri, but his uncle wouldn’t be around to see their work come together.
In January, DeLunas passed away after a long battle with kidney disease.
DeLunas made strides in the game each year, climbing the ranks in the major leagues and leaving a notable impact on every player and person he met. But DeLunas was sick and spending hours a week on dialysis. Those around him say you’d never know it, he never complained and never let others know how he was feeling.
“The fact that he would still come out here every day and manage to walk through the clubhouse and onto the field and find a way to go out and help everybody on the field really just showed how much passion he had for the game,” Cheeley said.
The news of his passing rocked not just the MU community but the baseball world. His presence was felt throughout the country. His impact and legacy was shared on social media immediately. Friends, family, former coworkers, players and coaches took to social media to share the way he touched everyone he met.
Give Heaven Some Hell uncle Bri! @MizzouBaseball @MizzouAthletics @Mariners @Mets @Mizzou pic.twitter.com/h3V6hHLPg2— Austin Cheeley (@big_cheeeese) January 18, 2022
Heartbroken. Big D was one of the best. Humble and kind, with an unmatched love for the game and for his family. Prayers to them through this time. RIP Big Chill 🙏🏽 https://t.co/lWNJzv11Uh— Marco Gonzales (@MarcoGonzales_) January 18, 2022
Final tweet of the night, and it's in regards to the passing of my good friend, Brian DeLunas.— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 18, 2022
My @TheAthletic colleague @alec_lewis wrote a terrific piece about Brian today. I thought I'd share it ... https://t.co/okzScqzMgC #RIP
Elite human. Anything you can do to help the family would be hugely impactful. My heart goes out to the entire DeLunas family.— Ricky Meinhold (@rickymeinhold) January 18, 2022
Expenses in regards to the life of Brian Delunas https://t.co/fUAvwQY3mM
Missouri baseball dedicated the 2022 season to DeLunas. Before every home game, the team has fans join them in a moment of silence to honor the legacy DeLunas left, on the game and on Missouri. The team has a patch with his initials, "BD," sewn into the sleeve on their uniforms.
“We know he’s with us right now and every single day,” Bieser said. “The guys have been really strong, they break it down to BD, Brain DeLunas… I think they know how bad that he would want to be here right now with this group. We all wish he was still here.”
DeLunas’ presence is missed often. Bieser said he had a way of always looking at the bigger picture, despite everything he was going through.
“He had a very calm demeanor and confidence about him that was just very evident,” Bieser said. “It wasn’t about him, it wasn't about anything other than he wanted to have an impact on Missouri baseball.”
With just a month until the start of the season, the program battled the loss of a beloved coach, and for Cheeley, a father figure. The team rallied together to remember what DeLunas would’ve wanted from them.
“He had big dreams and big plans for this program,” Cheeley said. “That’s the one thing he wanted was to have that fanbase back, to have that winning team where you could come to Mizzou and know that they’re going to win. I think that's the reason we wanna do it. We wanna bring that atmosphere for him.”
Cheeley carries the legacy of his uncle on his back. Some members of the program say he’s an image of his uncle on and off the field.
“He is a lot like Brian,” Missouri pitching coach Matt Plassmeyer said. “He’s a very calming presence for our pitchers, he’s a great leader, he always has a plan, he leads by example and having him around is just a younger version of Brian. Having Austin here I definitely think is a blessing for our team and for us as a coaching staff too.”
When it was time for the program to try and do the unthinkable - find a replacement for DeLunas at pitching coach - the answer was easy.
Plassmeyer met DeLunas back in 2014. He trained under DeLunas at Premier Pitching Performance in St. Louis. Plassmeyer says DeLunas is the reason he got into coaching.
“He was a really calming presence for me as I was trying to figure out my way through the coaching world,” Plassmeyer said. “He was a big mentor for me but he was more that guy I could go to for anything I really needed.”
Plassmeyer worked under DeLunas at Missouri. He took over pitching duties with a passion to carry on everything that his mentor shaped within the program.
“He was always there for people, he valued relationships, always had time for everybody and I think the thing that's really stuck with me,” Plassmeyer said.
Both Plassmeyer and DeLunas helped implement an analytical and biomechanics focused training program for Missouri pitchers.
DeLunas’ impact on the game spans much further than as a pitching coach. He had a true baseball mind that understood the advanced technologies of the sport. He pioneered the forward thinking of pitching development. He made an impact on every level of baseball.
“Brian was one of the most forward thinking guys I’ve met. I clung to him for information, for questions, anything like that,” Plassmeyer said. “For me to get to spend every day with him and learn the ins and outs of him as a person but you know what his goals were down the road was really insightful for me and kind of changed the way that I thought about coaching in certain areas.”
Plassmeyer said he can hear DeLunas in the back of his head when he’s making decisions for the team.
“I can kind of feel him there with me,” Plassmeyer said. “I think the big thing that Brian wanted to bring back was that pitching dominance here at Mizzou.”
The Missouri baseball regular season comes to an end on May 21. Twelve weeks of playing ball without DeLunas but not a day goes by where the team says they don’t think about him.
“Brian's legacy is going to live on with this program you know, probably until the end of time,” Plassmeyer aid.
“Getting out here and being able to perform in front of our home state and all of our home fans, I think it’s something that we can only do to make him proud,” Cheeley said. “So if he’s not here with us, he’s definitely watching from the best seat in the house.”