COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 10 to 6 in the third game of a three game home SEC series.
A rubber match between the teams and just one day after Missouri took care of business wining 9 to 4 Friday night.
"The group knew when we went into today's game like 'we needed to win this series. There was no other thing on our mind than trying to win this series," Head Coach Steve Bieser said postgame.
The Tigers started Austin Marozas on the mound and Kentucky got onto him quickly. Chase Estep had an RBI single in the first to bring in Hunter Jump.
The second inning is when the Wildcats picked up the pace and did the best recreation of the way they played Thursday night when they won 15 to 6 with 22 hits. In the second inning, the Wildcats scored 5 runs capped off by a 2-RBI double by Reuben Church.
Tigers would respond to the Kentucky 6 to 0 lead in the third inning and in dramatic fashion. Ross Lovich was walked, Josh Day got hit by a pitch, and then Trevor Austin laid down a bunt to load the bases.
Luke Mann delivers for #Mizzou with a 2 RBI single. #Kentucky 6#Mizzou 2@KOMUsports— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) April 16, 2022
Luke Mann would get the hitting going for Missouri with a 2-RBI single. Next, Torin Montgomery would find a gap and drive home both Mann and Austin to make the Kentucky lead only 2.
Tigers would get the bases loaded again and then Ty Wilmsmeyer was walked by Kentucky's Tyler Guilfoil making 6 to 5. Guilfoil replaced Tyler Bosma in the bottom of the third after 4 runs scored.
Ross Lovich would keep the Missouri run going with a single through the right side and that would bring home 2 runs, and, in a blink of an eye, Missouri rallied all the way back to take a 7 to 6 lead.
Ty Wilmsmeyer would then proceed to steal home on a double steal as Ross Lovich took second. Next, Josh Day got hit by his second pitch of the inning and the 8-run Missouri explosion would end on a Luke Mann strikeout.
#Mizzou caps off the inning with 8 total runs…#Kentucky 6#Mizzou 8@KOMUsports— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) April 16, 2022
Both teams would go scoreless over the next 3 innings. For Missouri, that was in large part from a great performance by Carter Rustad, Rustad pitched a season-high 4 and two thirds innings. He had 5 strikeouts and got the win on the day.
"We know we're good," Rustad said. "I mean we kept the course the last two games and we played how we know we can play," Rustad said on bouncing back after losing Thursday night.
The Tigers added on two final runs in the seventh inning. The first came on a fielding error by Wildcat third basemen, Chase Estep, allowing for Fox Leum to score and Wilmsmeyer to reach base.
Lovich would tack on another RBI in the seventh to make it 3 on the day for him and 10 total runs for the Tigers.
"Just be ourselves and stay on our guys... when we do that we are pretty hard to beat," Ross Lovich said regarding the 6 to nothing hole the Tigers were in early.
Tigers kept Kentucky scoreless through the last 7 innings and pick up their fifth SEC win on the season.