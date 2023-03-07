COLUMBIA - The Missouri baseball team beat Western Illinois 6-0 to win its eighth straight game and improve to 10-2 on the season on Tuesday.
The Tigers offense got started with a leadoff triple from Luke Mann. Dalton Bargo batted Mann in to put the Tigers up 1-0.
In the second inning, Hank Zeisler walked and was batted in by Jackson Lovich who hit a double to right field.
The Tigers scored on bases-loaded walks in both the third and eighth innings.
The only homerun of the game came from Justin Colon in the bottom of the fourth.
Western Illinois put up seven hits in the game, but were not able to capitalize on them. The Missouri pitching staff struck out the Leathernecks 14 times.
Missouri plays a home series against New Jersey Institute of Technology over the weekend. First pitch of the series is Friday at 6 p.m.