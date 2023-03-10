NASHVILLE - Missouri men's basketball hosted a social for fans who traveled to the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville on Friday.
Fans gathered at AJ's Fun Times Bar on Broadway to watch Mississippi State against Alabama and celebrate the Tigers' season before heading over to Bridgestone Arena.
"Missouri basketball is back," Jim Gamble, a Missouri basketball fan, said as to why he traveled from Kansas City to Nashville for the tournament. "I'm excited to have the opportunity to see what Coach Gates has done with an incredible group of players."
WATCH: It's almost game time at Bridgestone Arena. Mizzou is taking on Tennessee and I went down to the Mizzou watch party to get some fan score predictions! Here's what Mizzou fans are predicting..@komunews @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/73UJjNfYNa— Haley McCormick (@_haleymccormick) March 10, 2023
Others who made the trip to Nashville included university alumni, students, and UM System President Mun Choi.
"Coach Gates and our players have brought the pride back to the university," Choi said. "It's so exciting to be here seeing all of the fans and supporters who have been waiting for this type of a moment."
MU student Myles Opdahl made the trip to Nashville with his friends to watch the Tigers and for the atmosphere in the city and the arena.
"I think it's a big turnaround," Opdahl said. "Dennis Gates this year, awesome coach, flipped around the program and excited to see what's in for the Tigers in the future."