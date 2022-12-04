COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers defeated Southeast Missouri State in Sunday afternoon's game 96-89. The Tigers improved to 9-0 on the year ahead of their pivotal matchup versus Kansas on Dec. 10.
The Missouri defense made their presence felt early in the first half behind efforts from guards Sean East II, Tre Gomillion and Nick Honor. The trio combined for 11 of Missouri's 14 steals on the night.
D’Moi Hodge would begin the scoring for the Tigers with a three-point shot, followed by a steal and layup from Nick Honor making it 5-0.
The Tigers would go on a scoring drought midway through the first half that would end behind a Nick Honor three-pointer. After a Kobe Brown and-one layup, the Tigers stretched their lead to 12.
Southeast Missouri State shot 50% from three-point range in the first half going 8 of 16. After hitting three consecutive three-point shots, the Redhawks took their first lead of the game 40-39 with two minutes remaining in the half.
Kobe Brown and the Missouri Tigers would answer with 11 straight points, seven of which came from Brown. This run gave the lead back to the Tigers.
"I had a timeout that I could have called, or could have used, and I kind of allowed the guys to play through it. I'm extremely proud of what they did, because they navigated through a situation and closed that half a certain way, and I thought that gave us some great momentum going into halftime," Coach Dennis Gates on giving the lead up, but gaining it back at the end of the first half.
At the end of one half, Missouri led 50-40. Kobe Brown scored 16 first half points on 7-9 shooting. As a team, the Tigers shot 52.9% in the half, while SEMO shot 44.4%. Phillip Russell of the Redhawks matched Kobe with 16 points in the half.
1ST HALF HIGHLIGHTS: Mizzou took down SEMO today extending their record to 9-0 before the pivotal KU game. Kobe Brown dropped 25, followed by East II with 21, and Hodge with 15. Check out some of the best plays during the opening half! FINAL: MIZZOU 96 | SEMO 89
Kobe Brown kept his hot performance going to start the second half as he and D'Moi Hodge hit back-to-back three-pointers to open play. SEMO was held scoreless for over 3:30 seconds and was shot down further after Kobe had an and-one finish to make it 60-47. There was 15:31 left to play.
Later in the half, Missouri scored on four of five straight possessions, including two Nick Honor three-pointers. That extended the lead to 68-53. However, SEMO would start rallying back.
With around eight minutes to play, SEMO went on a 7-0 run over 1:20 to pull within 12 points. D'Moi Hodge hit another three-pointer to put the advantage back at fifteen.
The Redhawks kept fighting and pulled to within 10 at 87-77 with 4:00 left to play. Their three-ball was on fire as Israel Barnes nailed two three-pointers to make the score 93-87 with 56 seconds remaining. They shot 50% from three as a team on the night.
However, the Tigers were able to drain the clock and hit free throws after some intentional fouls to close the game out. The Tigers won 96-89 driven by efforts from Brown.
As a team, Missouri shot 55.7% on the night and 40.7% from three. On the other hand, SEMO shot 54%. The Tigers were led in scoring by Brown with 25 points, followed by East II with 21, and Hodge with 15.
"I'm extremely proud of my team... Being able to play on the road at Wichita at a high-high level, adverse atmosphere, and then come back in this home game and give a consistent effort is tremendous, and that's what I'm proud of the most," said Coach Dennis Gates on the performance.
"He shoots the ball like he shot it tonight...There is no doubt about it he will be a first-round draft pick." - Coach Gates on Kobe Brown's performance tonight and his future career.