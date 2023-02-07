COLUMBIA - The Missouri Men's Basketball team beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 83-74 Tuesday.
The Tigers were looking for a bounce back win against the Gamecocks after a loss to Mississippi State on Saturday. South Carolina came into the game last in the SEC with only one SEC win.
Missouri got off to a hot with Noah Carter getting a dunk in the first six seconds of the game. Carter scored the first six points of the game for the Tigers. D'moi Hodge helped keep the Tigers ahead by knowing down a couple from behind the arc.
The Gamecocks stayed with Missouri, going on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 14. From there, the first half was back-and-forward several ties and South Carolina, taking the lead for a couple of minutes. But, it was Missouri that went into halftime with a five point lead.
Hodge led the Tigers in first half scoring, making 4-6 three pointers for 12 points.
South Carolina quickly took the lead back from the Tigers coming out of the break. Jacobi Wright knocked down two from behind the arc in just over a minute to start the second half for the Gamecocks.
Honor started off scoring for the Tigers, making a three that reclaimed the Missouri lead. The Tigers led the rest of the way, but South Carolina kept it close for a majority of the second half.
The last six minutes of the game saw the Tigers pull away thanks to a 7-0 run made of free throws and a three from Nick Honor.
Dennis Gates said after the game, "That's February. There's everything you can do that is right, but you can still feel like your own, and I want the guys to continue to protect their spirit because of that."
"In our program, we try not to look too far ahead. As a staff, I will probably watch this game, 3 or 4 times tonight, and then tonight I will still watch Tennessee," Gates said.