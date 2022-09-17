COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team advances to 2-1 after a 34-17 victory Saturday afternoon over Abilene Christian. The game was the highest attended game in the Drinkwitz era, with 53,253 attending the matinee.
"I really appreciate our fans," Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. "It wasn't perfect and there's a lot of things we have to get corrected but they stayed with us."
The Tigers forced a three-and-out on the first defensive drive of the game, and then Luther Burden III took a punt 78 yards into the end zone to give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats responded with a field goal, but it only took two plays for the second tiger touchdown of the day, courtesy of a 79-yard connection between Brady Cook and Dominic Lovett.
Cook spoke this week about improving his mechanics, and in a postgame press conference he commented on the improvements he made since the loss to Kansas State.
"My footwork was very calm, I really only scrambled or ran or got out of there when someone wasn't open or I had pressure, a free runner coming at my face, so that was a big improvement for me, it helped a lot," Cook said.
The Tigers only scored a field goal during the rest of the half.
The score heading into halftime was 17-3, and the Tigers got it done on defense in the second half.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. had a very impressive interception in the third quarter.
"I didn't think I was going to catch the pick at first," Rakestraw said in a post game press conference. "He kind of had me caged, and then when the ball bounced off my arm I got free and I felt like I could catch the ball and I caught it, some pretty unbelievable stuff."
The tiger offense then marched down the field and scored on a 6-yard touchdown reception to Nathaniel Peat.
On the next drive, Rakestraw forced a fumble after a reception by the Wildcats that the Tigers recovered, however nothing came of this drive offensively.
The next touchdown for the Wildcats came in the form of a strip sack, Brady Cook got hit in the pocket and fumbled. The ball was picked up in the end zone for six points, a completed PAT made it 24-10.
The Tigers responded, and it was Cook finding Lovett again this time on a 13-yard reception across the middle of the field.
Lovett said the connection between him and Cook was developed through extra practice during the year.
"If we don't connect on something, we stay thirty to an hour after practice to work on it," Lovett said postgame. "There's nothing more important than the QB and a wide receiver connection."
Harrison Mevis missed two field goals in the game on Saturday but still managed to hit a 52 yarder in the fourth quarter for the last score of game for the Tigers.
The only touchdown the Wildcats would score would come with less than two minutes left in the game. The Wildcats scored on a 49-yard touchdown reception that beat two Tiger defenders.
The Tigers racked up 487 yards of offense on the day, and Dominic Lovett had 132 receiving yards.
The Tigers allowed 308 yards, but the only touchdown they allowed was the 49 yard reception they allowed when the backups were playing.
Next up, Mizzou will travel to Auburn in a battle of the Tigers next Saturday at 11 a.m.