Missouri softball junior center fielder Alex Honnold has been named to the USA Softball Women's National Team (WNT) roster, Mizzou Athletics announced Thursday.
Honnold will compete with 16 other collegiate student-athletes from 12 NCAA Division I universities at the 2023 Japan All-Star Series. The roster features five student-athletes from the Southeastern Conference.
In early August, Honnold and the USA WNT will compete against Japan, currently ranked number two in the world, in a three-game series. The games will take place in three cities across Japan: Fukushima, Iwakuni and Yokohama.
Honnold earned 2023 NFCA All-American honors and ranked in the top six in the SEC for on-base percentage, slugging percentage, runs, batting average, walks and triples.
Her walks and slugging percentage also rank her in the top four in Missouri softball history.