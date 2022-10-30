COLUMBIA, SC - The Missouri Tigers upset No. 25 South Carolina 23-10 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, winning its fourth straight Mayor's Cup.
This was the first time Missouri defeated a ranked opponent since its victory over No. 17 LSU in 2020.
Eliah Drinkwitz now holds a perfect 3-0 record against South Carolina since being hired as Missouri's head football coach.
After both teams traded punts on their opening drives, the Missouri offense marched straight down the field. The Tigers capped off a 96-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run by Brady Cook to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
On South Carolina's next drive, the Missouri defense forced a second consecutive punt after DJ Coleman sacked opposing quarterback Spencer Rattler on third down.
That defensive stop helped lead to an 84-yard scoring drive as Cody Schrader punched in a rushing touchdown from the one-yard line, extending Missouri's lead to 14-0. Dominic Lovett added a 57-yard catch during the drive.
The Tigers built a 17-0 lead in the second quarter after Harrison Mevis drilled a 19-yard field goal, but South Carolina cut into the deficit with a touchdown run by Rattler. Missouri took a 17-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, the Tiger offense added two more field goals from Mevis, one from 50 yards and another from 32 yards. Meanwhile, the Missouri defense held South Carolina to just one field goal after halftime.
Missouri's defense wreaked havoc in the backfield against South Carolina, finishing the game with four sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The Tigers also added an interception by Dreyden Norwood and two forced fumbles.
Isaiah McGuire led the defensive effort with two sacks and three tackles for loss.
On the offensive side of the ball, Cook completed 17 of his 26 throws for 224 yards. 148 of those passing yards were thrown to Lovett, who finished the game with 10 catches. Cook also had 11 rushing attempts for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Schrader also had a good performance as Missouri's lead running back, turning 22 carries into 81 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Missouri improved its overall record to .500 on the season with the victory and is now 2-3 in SEC play.
The Tigers return to Faurot Field next Saturday to face the Kentucky Wildcats with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m.