COLUMBIA - Missouri football defensive coordinator Blake Baker will stick around the program through the 2025 season, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced Thursday.
MU approved a contract extension, which includes an increase in Baker's annual salary.
"We're really excited about not only Blake but the rest of our defensive staff," Drinkwitz said in a news release. "He has done a really good job utilizing our scheme and playing well together and making some great calls at the right times. I appreciate our administration and our athletic department and Board of Curators for investing in our program and we are looking forward to Coach Baker being our defensive coordinator for a long time."
Baker joined the Tigers in January to take over for Steve Wilks, who is now interim head coach Carolina Panthers.
During Baker's first season, he has led a defense which ranks in the top half of the Southeastern Conference, allowing just 310.6 yards per game, the news release said.
"I am honored by the trust Coach Drinkwitz has placed in me and I look forward to continuing to contribute to making our team better," Baker said. "Make no mistake about it, this is a reflection of the hard work of our defensive staff and most importantly, our players. We have a resilient group, and it doesn't matter where the ball is put down, they step up and play hard."
Baker said he and his family "love Columbia and look forward to the years ahead."
The Tigers return home Saturday to take on Kentucky. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will air on the SEC Network.