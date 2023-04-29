KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Isaiah McGuire was drafted Saturday by the Cleveland Browns with the 126th overall pick in the 4th round of the 2023 NFL draft.
McGuire played in 41 games for the Tigers, recording a career-high 7.5 sacks during the 2022 season. The Oklahoma-native played his entire collegiate career at Missouri, beginning in Fall 2019.
He was a captain for Blake Baker's defense and is the first Missouri Tiger to be drafted in the 2023 NFL draft. The last Missouri player to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns was Jordan Elliott in 2021.