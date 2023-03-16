COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers defeated the Illinois State Redbirds 61 to 51 in the first round of the WNIT. Missouri was the host team after accepting their invite to the WNIT.
The Redbirds finished the regular season 24-9 which was the best record in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Heading into this game, Coach Robin Pingeton wanted to take away Illinois State's three-point opportunities and that's just what the Tigers did from tipoff. Missouri played good defense early and led 15-11 at the end of the 1st quarter.
The Tigers kept the same game plan in the 2nd quarter, forcing the Redbirds to attempt the majority of their shots inside the arc. On offense, Missouri spread the wealth as their scoring came from seven different players. At halftime, the Tigers were up 28-23 after Katlyn Gilbert beat the buzzer for to go up 5.
Missouri's defensive strategy was most successful in the 3rd quarter, as Illinois State didn't hit a three pointer. However, the Redbirds cut it to just 1 in the middle of the period and the momentum was shifting until Hayley Frank finished out the quarter strong for the Tigers.
With a 44-34 lead heading into the 4th, Missouri just had to maintain control and continue their game plan to secure a victory. Illinois State didn't go away in the last period but with timely buckets down the stretch, the Tigers were able to hold on and win 61-51.
Hayley Frank and Sara-Rose Smith were the players of the game tonight for Missouri; Frank scored 15 points with impactful defense and Smith put up 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The Tigers play the winner of Kansas vs. Western Kentucky in the 2nd round of the WNIT.