The Missouri Men's Basketball team put on one more grand final home game performance for its senior night. Recognizing nine seniors; Ben Sternberg, Tre Gomillion, DeAndre Gholston, Nick Honor, D'moi Hodge, Isiah Mosley, and true son Kobe Brown.
Gomillion, Honor, Sternberg and Hodge are the four seniors with no more eligibility left. It is still being determined if the remainder of the Seniors will return for a fifth year. Desperate to know if the senior will be returning for next season, fans chant "One more year," as Brown walks out of the tunnel.
"I haven't really thought about it. I am going to just wait until after the season to start thinking about that stuff," said Brown.
Ending the first half with a five-point lead and going back in fourth in the second, the Missouri Tigers came out on top, defeating Ole Miss 82-77.
The senior tigers put their hearts on the floor tonight. The top performers from today's game were Carter 17pts, Brown 17pts, Gholston 15pts, and Hodge 14 pts.
The tigers end the regular season with a win and will take a road trip to Nashville, Tenn., for the 2023 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament.