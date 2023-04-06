COLUMBIA - Missouri baseball lost 7-6 against Vanderbilt Thursday in the first of a three game series against the Commodores.
The Tigers came into the game with a 11-1 record at Taylor Stadium, including a series sweep over No. 2 Tennessee. However, Missouri had not secured a win against Vanderbilt since 2019.
The Commodores got on the board first. RJ Schreck hit a sacrifice fly to score Enrique Bradfield Jr. who had doubled to get on base.
The Tigers quickly responded when leadoff batter Luke Mann hit a solo homerun to right field. The shot was Mann's 37th homer as a Tiger which ties Cody Ehlers for the sixth most all time at Mizzou.
Missouri starting pitcher Logan Lunceford lit it up from the mound over the next two innings, striking out six straight batters. Lunceford had eight strikeouts over five innings pitched in the game.
Starting in the fourth inning, the Commodores took control of the game. They outscored the Tigers 6-1 over four and half innings.
Missouri got new life in the bottom of the eight inning, starting with a double from Hank Zeisler who led off the inning. Jackson Lovich scored Zeisler with a single to the right side.
Ty Wilmsmeyer brought the Tigers back within one score with a deep homer to left field.
The Missouri defense held the Commodores in the top of the ninth inning, but the game ended when Dylan Leach launched a hit to the left field wall and got thrown out trying to advance to third.
The Tigers will play Vanderbilt in game two of the series on Friday at 6 p.m.