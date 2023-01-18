COLUMBIA - Missouri men’s basketball stormed back late in the second half to grab a 79-76 win against Arkansas Wednesday night. This was the Tigers' first home game after back-to-back road losses at Texas A&M and Florida.
Missouri announced before the game Noah Carter and Mabor Majak were ruled out due to health and safety precautions. This meant that the Tigers would need an entire team effort in order to avenge their 74-68 loss in Fayetteville on Jan. 4 and even the season series.
"Not having those two, we had to fill the gap," Head Coach Dennis Gates said. "And when I say fill the gap, we had to roll our sleeves up, if we saw something missing, next man had to step up, stand out, and make sure they identify it."
But it was a slow start for the Tigers as they did not score a point for nearly the first five minutes until a jumper by Kobe Brown. Mohamed Diarra was able to make his first three-pointer on the season, but at the under 12 timeout the team was shooting just 2-13 from the court and trailing 12-5.
Missouri began to turn the tables thanks to a Brown and-one off a steal. This started a 7-0 run to tie the game at 12 a piece.
The Tigers snagged their first lead, thanks to back-to-back three-pointers from freshman Aidan Shaw. Missouri and Arkansas would have 11 lead changes the rest of the half, but a Davonte Davis bucket from behind the arch had the Tigers trailing 35-34 at halftime.
Isiaih Mosley also took the floor for Missouri for the first time since Dec. 12, and he received a standing ovation. He would finish the game with eight points, all in the first half.
"There is no doubt about it, [Mosley's] teammates definitely have encouraged him and continues to do so, by wrapping their arms around him," Gates said.
Things stayed close for a large portion of the second half. Each team had mini-runs, but the largest lead either team held over the first ten minutes was six points. It was at this moment where Arkansas looked like they may pull away.
Contributions from Davis, who had 18 points, and Jordan Walsh, who had 12 of his own, helped the Razorbacks build a 67-57 lead with just over five minutes remaining.
But then the Tigers took over, going on a 10-0 run, highlighted by a DeAndre Gholston three-pointer to tie the game. But in order to put the game away, Missouri made ten free throws within the final two minutes, with Sean East having six of them.
"It was a very physical game, and I don't think we backed up one bit," Gates said. "I thought we kept our poise, both teams did, it was going to be chippy, two game losing streak, three game losing streak, somebody wanted to win."
The two sides would combine to shoot 66 free throws on 56 fouls, with Arkansas committing 33 fouls and the Tigers committing 23. Missouri as a team shot 30-40 from the line.
Brown was the Tigers leading scorer with 17 points, while Gholston had 16 and East had 12. Gholston was able to score his 1,000 career point on the night as well.
"Having this game, snapping this losing streak, especially against them, a rival like Arkansas, it's big for us," Brown said.
Missouri (14-4, 3-3 in SEC play) have a tough test up next as they will host No. 4 ranked Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 21.