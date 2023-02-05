COLUMBIA - The Tigers fought hard at Mizzou Arena, looking for a season-sweep against Alabama. They carried a three-point advantage into the half, but lost it early, never gaining it back.
"Backs are against the wall. There's no other way you can put it. You want to go to the NCAA tournament it's definitely one game at a time, but the reality of it is, the big picture is, if you want to go to the NCAA tournament you probably got to win out," head coach Robin Pingeton said about the loss.
Missouri was accurate from three-point range early. They hit three triples within the first four minutes of the game, courtesy of Lauren Hansen, Haley Troup and Hayley Frank. That helped the Tigers hold an early 19-13 lead over Alabama after the first quarter.
Also, after shooting two first quarter free throws, Frank surpassed Jordan Frericks for 11th place on Missouri's all-time scoring list. Those free throws gave her 1,434 career points.
Frank's big performance carried over to the second quarter. She reached the 15-point mark within the first 15 minutes of the game, shooting 50 percent from the field. The Tigers led by as much as nine points in the first half.
By halftime, Alabama cut Missouri's lead to 30-27 after getting an offensive rebound and layup to fall. Frank had 15 points at the break while Troup had eight points.
The Tigers started off slow in the second half of play as they were held scoreless through the first three minutes of play. Ashton Judd cut that drought with a three-pointer to make the score 36-33 in favor of Alabama.
A pair of Hayley Frank free throws gave the Tigers two more before going on another drought that lasted nearly three minutes until Lauren Hansen was sent to the free throw line. She hit both free throws, but the Tigers still trailed 41-37.
With less than three minutes left to play in the third, Alabama went on a 7-0 run over one minute and five seconds. They were aided by three Missouri turnovers within that span, pushing Alabama's advantage to nine points. Ashton Judd cut their run with another three-pointer to put the Tigers within six.
Back down the floor Haley Troup turned a Tigers stop into an and-1 finish. However, she would miss the free throw. At the end of the third quarter, the Tigers trailed Alabama 51-47.
Sarah-Rose Smith kicked off the scoring for Missouri in the fourth with a reverse layup. Alabama's lead was cut down to three on a smooth layup from Hayley Frank with 7:14 remaining in the game.
Both teams kept trading back and forth until an and-1 finish by Alabama's Aaliyah Nye gave the Tide a seven point lead with four minutes left in the game. From that point, Missouri was unable to fight back in the game losing 76-69.
Overall, Missouri shot 22-49 (44.9%) from the field while Alabama shot 26-54 (48.1%). The Tigers were led in scoring by Hayley Frank who finished with 26, followed by Haley Troup with 13.
"I know what's in that locker-room. I believe in these girls, and we understand what it needs to look like. Gone through a real rough patch, but if I'm breathing, I'm fighting... I love being in the trenches with them, we're going to figure it out," Pingeton said.