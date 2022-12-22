TAMPA, Fl. - Missouri fans and parents made their way to Tampa, Florida, Thursday ahead of Friday's Gasparilla Bowl.
Visitors were welcomed by Gasparilla Bowl signage in the JW Marriott in Tampa, on Thursday morning. The JW Marriott Tampa Water Street is Missouri's team hotel where many Missouri families and fans are staying.
#Mizzou football signage and swag table has gone up at the team hotel this morning for the @GasparillaBowl.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gCRp2l2Slg— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) December 22, 2022
A table with Missouri and bowl game merchandise was also an addition on Thursday for the fans to get swag prior to the game.
While Missouri had a few different possibilities for where their bowl game could have been (Memphis, Las Vegas., Birmingham, Alabama, etc.), the fans and families at the hotel expressed they were happy to be in Tampa.
"I think the folks with the bowl have done a great job, the hotel is beautiful. Tampa is a beautiful city, a lot to do here, it just has been a great experience so far," Kevin Scott, MU alum and fan, said.
The praise for Tampa was echoed by Brian Banister, who is the father of Missouri graduate receiver Barrett Banister.
"The neat thing about Tampa is not just the weather," Banister said. "I mean there's so many things to do. I know the first night the team got here they went to Busch Gardens, there's not that in Memphis. So, I think it's a great opportunity for the fans to come and enjoy Tampa life."
WATCH: #Mizzou receiver, Barrett Banister, has had quite a career for the Tigers. His Dad Brian shared how special playing in the bowl game as his last game is. pic.twitter.com/iAENe5aAg9— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 22, 2022
Despite the distance, the nice climate of Florida was another selling point.
"I think when it was some place beautiful like Tampa, and it was going to be warmer, it was a no brainer," Scott said.
"I just looked at my weather back home in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and its 5 degrees and there's snow on the ground. So, here we are, in Tampa, 65 degrees," Banister said. "I think it's fantastic."
While fans are enjoying the fun, they also expressed that they would love to leave Tampa after seeing a Missouri win.
"This is a launching pad into next season. I think, from a fan standpoint, we would like to get a "W" at the end," Scott said.
Missouri and Wake Forest kick off Friday at 5:30 p.m.CT on ESPN.