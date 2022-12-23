TAMPA, Fl. - The Mizzou Alumni Association hosted a Braggin' Rights watch party in Tampa Thursday night, one day prior to the Gasparilla Bowl. Many Missouri fans came out to local bar Hattricks.
The 2022 Braggin' Rights game between Missouri men's basketball and No. 16 Illinois saw the Tigers dominate the hardwood in St. Louis winning 93 to 71.
"Braggin' Rights is a really exciting game for our fans. So we wanted to make sure that if they already came down to Tampa, you know, to be here for tomorrow [Friday], that we had a place for them to go," Morgan Kopitsky, assistant director of alumni engagement for the Mizzou Alumni Association, said.
The local sports bar is known for showing hockey games, particularly the Tampa Bay Lightning, but on Thursday night, it became a sea of black and gold.
"We've had really positive feedback so far and we think people are excited to be here," Kopitsky said as the event kicked off.
One Missouri band parent who attended the watch party explained that her support goes beyond just the Tigers.
"You're supporting the team, you're supporting the kid, you're supporting Mizzou," Lisa Whittington said.
She said one of the reasons her family came to the watch party was to watch the game with other Tiger fans.
"I wanted to come, because I thought it would be cool to be in the bar with a bunch of other Mizzou and Mizzou fans," Whittington said.
#Mizzou fans celebrating here at the Braggin’ Rights watch party in Tampa!@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ei84WHdTZi— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) December 23, 2022
FRIDAY
The Mizzou Alumni Association told KOMU 8 it has a tailgate planned for Friday, ahead of the Gasparilla Bowl game with 300 fans set to attend. The fun will continue for the fans that made the trip south.
They also explained for fans going to the game but not their tailgate, the bowl will have a "fan invasion."
"There is a fan invasion that's hosted by the Bowl where our bands are going to play," Kopitsky said. "The Tiger cheerleaders and Golden Girls are all going to perform and do a Battle of the Bands-style pep rally outside the stadium."
Kopitsky added that inside of Raymond James Stadium, Missouri fans will be happy to be sitting amongst others in Tiger gear.
"I think they [Gasparilla Bowl] did a really good job making sure Mizzou fans knew what side of the stadium to sit on," Kopitsky said. "Come in for pregame, watch Marching Mizzou on the field again and then cheer on the Tigers and see what happens in this game."
The Gasparilla Bowl between Missouri and Wake Forest kickoffs at 5:30 p.m. central time on ESPN.