COLUMBIA - Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois announced Thursday that head tennis coach Chris Wootton was fired from his position.
The news comes a week before Missouri tennis starts conference play, on March 3.
Bianca Turati will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season. Turati is a former two-time All American collegiate player at Texas. She played professionally for three years and joined Missouri in January as an assistant coach.
"In a short time in Columbia, I have learned about how special Mizzou is, and I welcome the opportunity to provide consistency and leadership for our team during the rest of the season," Turati said. "We have an impressive group of student-athletes in the program. I look forward to continuing to coach them and share my experiences as both a college and professional player to help our team achieve its goals."
Wootton served as the interim head coach in 2020-2021 season, before he was hired as head coach.
The Tigers play Kansas at 4 p.m. Friday in Lawrence.