NASHVILLE − The Missouri football team is one of 14 Southeastern Conference teams in Nashville this week for SEC Media Days. The media event began Monday and runs until Thursday, as teams answer questions regarding respective plans for the upcoming season.
Missouri was one of three teams chosen to speak on the first day of the media event. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz took to the stage with defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, offensive lineman Javon Foster and defensive lineman Darius Robinson.
Tiger recruiting this offseason has mainly seen success in the retention rate of current football players, as Missouri returns 18 total starters for next season. Missouri has also been able to recruit several new three- and four-star recruits throughout the summer.
“The best recruiting we did was to retain some of the elite players that we had. Those guys also fall in line with 'yeah we’ve got something to prove,'" Drinkwitz said during the conference. "It’s one thing to have the measurables and potential, it's another thing to go do it on the football field."
Many of Monday's questions had to do with the offense. Under Coach Blake Baker last season, Missouri had one of the best defenses. But after finishing 6-7, the offense seemed to be the part missing.
Missouri hired offensive coordinator Kirby Moore from Fresno State in January and hopes he can replicate the intensity with the Tigers. Drinkwitz said the team is in need of a deep-ball game, and Moore just might be the answer.
Drinkwitz previously said he's stepping back form the offensive side of the ball and will focus on his head coaching role.
"I wasn’t providing the benefit we needed on the offensive side of the ball," Drinkwitz said. "So I wanted to embrace my role as the head coach and give up the coordinating and play-calling responsibilities, and I’m excited what Kirby’s going to do and what that offense is going to look like.”
Overall, the Missouri mantra going into 2023 is simple. With 18 starters returning and coming off three straight .500 seasons, the Tigers have unfinished business and a need to prove Missouri can be more.
"Let's go prove it on the field. Let's go prove where we're at in year four of our program," Drinkwitz said. "Let's go prove where we're at with guys like Darius Robinson and Javon Foster and Kris Abrams-Draine. We know they're talented. Let's go prove it on the field."
Mark your calendar
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced SEC Media Days 2024 will be held in Dallas, Texas. It will be first year with Texas and Oklahoma in the league and first time SEC Media Days will be held in the Longhorn State.
