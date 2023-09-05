COLUMBIA − Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz named Brady Cook the official starting quarterback for the Tigers during Tuesday's presser.
"After watching the tape I thought Brady was efficient. I thought he had good command, was especially good in the two-minute drill," Drinkwitz said. "We will be moving forward with Brady Cook as our quarterback and quarterback number 1, while giving Sam [Horn] opportunities to grow throughout the game."
He noted that Cook wasn't perfect with a few missed reads and room to improve in-play action plays. Drinkwitz said Horn made an "elite" throw on his first passing play and continued to improve throughout the game, while bouncing back nicely from an interception. Horn will most likely play one series a game, according to Drinkwitz.
The full response from head coach Eliah Drinkwitz on the decision to make Brady Cook the starting quarterback going forward. Sam Horn will continue to get opportunities, but not full half reps like on Thursday.
It'll be all Cook going into Saturday's game against Middle Tennessee, which is 1-1 against Missouri all time. Drinkwitz said the Blue Raider offense could be a handful in the upcoming matchup.
"In the past two games that we've played, Middle scored I think an average of 44 points," Drinkwitz said. "It's certainly an offense to be respected and we've got to play our best football defensively. This is a tempo-style offense led by Mitch Stewart."
The Blue Raider offense is said to play fast with an air-raid mentality, lots of vertical passes and a counter-read-style run attack. On the other side of the ball, Middle Tennessee blitzes heavily and tries to force turnovers.
Middle Tennessee defensive players to look out for are defensive end Zaylin Wood, linebacker Johnathan Butler, and centerback Deonte Stanley. On offense, quarterback Nicholas Vattiato and multiple wide receivers who Drinkwitz says have great speed that could cause problems.
What's new following South Dakota?
After struggles in the kicking game last week, the Tigers have announced a new "short" snapper in field goal situations. Graduate Trey Flint will now take the role.
"The second placed kick, the laces were back. We still need to make it, but that's a product of both the snapper and the holder. [They] have got to get that right for Harrison [Mevis]," Drinkwitz said. "We still have confidence in Harrison and we kicked yesterday, we're going to kick again today."
The tight ends made some improvements after Jordon Harris and Breet Norfleet had their first starts.
"Brett's [Norfleet] physicality showed up in a good way. I think both of them have a consistency of performance and that's the tale of the tape in college football," Drinkwitz said. "It's not about just the one-play highlight, it's about consistently repeating that performance for how ever many plays you have in a game. Those guys have got to continue to improve on their consistency."
Drinkwitz said that same consistency of performance was found in the returners on the offensive line. Xavier Delgado was graded out the highest on the line in week one. Javon Foster and Connor Tollison played consistent, while Drinkwitz said Armond Membou and Cam'Ron Johnson had the correct mentality, but need to get back to the fundamentals on some plays. Overall, Drinkwitz said he was proud of how the unit handled the run game.
Nate Peat and Cody Schrader are now viewed as a thunder and lightning duo by the head coach, which was something he couldn't say last year.
"I think maybe there was a last year competition factor of, 'I want it to be me, no I want it to be me, I want it to be me,' and I don't sense that this year," Drinkwitz said. "They understand both sides are going to get their opportunities and I think they're playing off each other in a positive way. They're both gonna have their hands full this week in blitz pickup."
"We kind of embraced the roles that we're in right now and we just want to win games," Peat said.
Drinkwitz says it could possibly be the most important blitz pickup week in the four years he's been at the school.
Special teamer Caimin Hayes also reflected on his punt block in the South Dakota game:
WATCH: Caimin Hayes reflects on his blocked punt that set #Mizzou up for success on offense against South Dakota last Thursday. It's been a long awaited moment for the junior DB.
Lastly, Johnny Walker Jr. is continuing to be a welcomed presence on the defensive line, especially for other defensive end Darius Robinson.
"I'm excited for Johnny! You guys finally got to see who he is," Robinson said. "He made a lot of plays for us and he's going to be a playmaker all year, and I think me and him working together we can really do our part to help this defense be the best."
The Tigers play Middle Tennessee at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Drinkwitz says they anticipate a crowd larger than the opener against South Dakota.