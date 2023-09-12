COLUMBIA −After a 40-12 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan last year, Missouri football will get an opportunity to avenge that loss in front of a sold-out crowd at Faurot Field Saturday.
"It's a really good team coming to Faurot Field. The Big 12 champions," Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday afternoon.
Drinkwitz says the Wildcats offense keeps defenses off balance by running an even-balanced approach. However, he says their running game may be more of a force versus the pass, due to five returning starters on the offensive line.
"We are going to have to do a better job than we did last year defending the run," Drinkwitz said. "We put our defense in a lot of bad situations, but we got to limit the explosive plays in the run game."
He also said quarterback Will Howard is very good with natural ball placement and has great accuracy.
One of Howard's favorite targets, WR Phillip Brooks, is a concern as well. Drinkwitz says Brooks is a natural runner with an ability to get yards after the catch. You may remember his kick return versus the Tigers in last year's game, which is a spot he is still in.
It is a big game for Brooks being from Lee's Summit. Defensively, they have a havoc scheme with an odd stacked defense (3-3).
"They have a lot of really good players," Drinkwitz said. "I know they lost the defensive end from last year, but you wouldn't know it on tape with their addition of Khalid Duke as the rush defensive end."
Senior linebacker Daniel Green forced an interception last year and is back. Austin Moore also eats up a lot of tackles in the same position. According to Drinkwitz, defensive back Kobe Savage is one of the best safeties in the nation.
What's new?
Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey could see some action for the first time this season after being a full participant in practice Tuesday.
"We've been working him back into individual... We thought it would be good for him to go through the pre-game routine and be on the sidelines with us," Drinkwitz said. "Technically it's supposed to be a 21-day [recovery]. We're a little bit ahead of that and maybe we're being a little bit too optimistic, but if he's ready then we'll see if he can give us a couple of series."
Chad Bailey could be back sooner rather than later! He will be suited up for practice today. Drinkwitz says the star #Mizzou LB is ahead of schedule and could potentially get some series on Saturday vs. #15 Kansas State.
Bailey's fellow linebackers are particularly excited about his possible return.
"Man we know what he can bring," linebacker Chuck Hicks said. "We saw all last season. We know he's going to ball out, so I can't wait until he gets back."
More competition is being sought at the right guard position. Current guard Cam'ron Johnson wasn't mentioned, but weakness in his spot was. Marcellus Johnson and Logan Reichert will be getting more opportunities in that position going forward.
For the rest of the line, Drinkwitz was impressed with Connor Tollison and thought Armand Membou improved in his fundamentals.
The Tigers would like to get Nate Peat more involved on offense. During their tempo sets, Drinkwitz saw explosiveness he liked. He also mentioned that Cody Schrader had two critical runs that helped the team run out the clock against Middle Tennessee.
With an important week for Missouri's defensive line, the reigning SEC defensive lineman of the week, Nyles Gaddy, was mentioned.
"I think when these guys transfer in as this is their final year... I think there's a seriousness to their approach," Drinkwitz said. "No nonsense, take care of your body, make sure you're in prehab/rehab, make sure you're watching extra tape, and that's just been Nyles' approach."
Overall, it's a big rivalry game that Drinkwitz says will carry lots of bragging rights:
It'll be a sold out crowd at Faurot Field as #Mizzou looks to get revenge on #15 Kansas State on Saturday. Drinkwitz says there's a lot of bragging rights to come out of the matchup.
The Tigers take on No. 15 Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday.