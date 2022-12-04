COLUMBIA - A source confirmed Sunday afternoon that the Mizzou football team is headed to Florida this bowl season. Moments later, the team officially announced that Mizzou (6-6) will face Wake Forest (7-5) in the game in Tampa, FL. The Gasparilla Bowl will kick off at 5:30 pm CT on Friday December 23rd. ESPN will televise the game. It is one of only two bowl games that day and will be unopposed in the prime time slot.
The 2022 Gasparilla Bowl will mark the first ever meeting between Mizzou and Wake Forest. The Tigers won their last bowl game against an ACC opponent when Missouri defeated North Carolina 41-24 in the 2011 Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA.
Wake Forest finished with 7 wins, one more than Mizzou, but lost four out their last five games.
The game serves as the unofficial start of the Gasparilla festival in Tampa, FL. The annual celebration includes several pirate-themed events around the area. It is named after pirate Jose Gaspar who, "who terrorized the coastal waters of West Florida during the late 18th and early 19th centuries" per the Gasparilla Bowl website.