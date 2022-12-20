TAMPA, Fl. - The Missouri and Wake Forest football teams visited the MacDill Air Force Base Tuesday prior to the Gasparilla Bowl Friday.
The teams heard from a panel of personnel in a theatre on the base. Col. Adam D. Bingham, the MacDill installation commander, addressed the teams first and made some fun sports references.
"Thanks for joining us today in beautiful "Champa-bay," Bingham said. This is a reference to Tampa Bay and the city winning multiple pro-sports championships over the past few years.
He also emphasized the importance of life beyond football.
"I wish both teams much success not only at the Gasparilla Bowl but in life," Bingham said. "You are all about to get on the field to battle, for many of you, it will be the last time you do it. The good news is this: life is lot like football... just between different hashmarks."
The teams then moved to Hangar 3 on the base. At the hanger, the teams saw various different artillery, vehicles, and military gadgets.
Missouri's special assistant to the head coach, Rick Jones, thought the event was great for the players.
"There's so many different aspects to the military life, and it's good for our guys to get exposed to that," Jones said.
He also emphasized the code of conduct the armed forces have and how it can resonate with the team.
"We try and uphold our standards and to see these guys who are doing it in the Seals and in the special forces, is a good example for all of our players to see what it's like to live your life by the standard," Jones said.
One Missouri player, Curtis Peagler, shared how the event meant more to him personally.
"I have a great deal of respect for the military. My mom, she did 20 years [ago] so to be able to come around here and just experience what they have going on, it's amazing," Peagler said.
He also thought the experience was great for his teammates who may have never seen anything like this.
"Just being able to come out and learn something different that's not football, I think it's just a wonderful experience just to be out here," Peagler said.
Missouri will continue to participate in events in Tampa all week long leading up to their Friday bowl game against Wake Forest.