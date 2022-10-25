COLUMBIA - Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz shared his thoughts on Monday's school shooting in St. Louis at the beginning of his weekly press conference Tuesday.
Two victims were killed at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, including 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka and 15-year-old student Alexandria Bell. The gunman, who was killed in a gunfire exchange with police, graduated from the school last year.
Drinkwitz said the team will do "something" to honor the victims Saturday when the Tigers play at South Carolina.
He opened the presser with "expressing his thoughts and prayers" to the St. Louis community.
"Such a shame for us to continue to have to face these types of stories and issues," Drinkwitz said. "For me, it's not political at all. It's about protecting the future of our country and our children are our future, and we cannot continue to live like this."
Coach Drinkwitz opened his weekly press conference by addressing yesterday's shooting in St. Louis. @KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/Imqg1thpfX— Shaun Tyler Carier (@CarierShaun) October 25, 2022
Drinkwitz said it's not about who's right, but what's right.
"And we need to get this right. We've got to figure out how we can protect our kids from walking into schools afraid," he said. "That should be the last thing on their mind when they're walking into a school to learn and grow."
"And so I'm just asking for all of us to instead of picking sides and picking and pointing out all the issues, let's find solutions. You know, let's find real solutions."
The Tigers kickoff at 3 p.m. Saturday against the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.