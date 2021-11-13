COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers (5-5), earned their second SEC win on Saturday, defeating South Carolina (5-5), by a score of 31-28. The Tiger win was led by a 209-yard performance from Tyler Badie and the Tiger defense holding the Gamecocks to only 57 total yards rushing.
Running back Tyler Badie ran for 209 yards and a touchdown, and gave the tigers the offensive boost they needed. This is Badie's fourth game with over 200 yards on the ground, and he continues to lead the SEC in 200+ yard rushing games.
He currently has 1,239 rushing yards on the season, which ranks third all-time at Mizzou for rushing yards in a single season.
"You know we've had a rough time this season in a lot of aspects, so being able to get that win for our seniors at home, for our fans," Badie said about the win. "Hopefully, it will bring in some good momentum out for Florida."
Missouri found themselves down 0-7 early in the first quarter until Connor Bazelak threw two touchdown passes. The first a 2-yard score to Tight End Daniel Parker Jr, and the second one a 60-yard bomb to Mookie Cooper to put the tigers up 14-7.
South Carolina answered soon after with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Josh Vann to Jason Brown near the end of the 2nd quarter.
And after driving all the way to South Carolina's 1-yard line, Missouri failed to score a touchdown and had to settle with a 19-yard Harrison Mevis field goal as time expired.
Missouri's defense came out in a big way in the second half, forcing a Gamecocks to fumble deep in their own territory that rolled into their own end zone before it was recovered for a touchdown by Trajan Jeffcoat, giving the tigers the lead 24-14.
"All of us getting after it," Jeffcoat stated as to where the defense found success. "Getting after the quarterback, getting after the running back, getting those tackles for losses."
The Tigers kept rolling into the fourth as Tyler Badie opened the 4th quarter with a 19-yard rushing touchdown to extend Missouri's lead to 31-14.
Later in the 4th quarter Mizzou was driving and looked to grow their lead until Mookie Cooper lost the ball and South Carolina recovered the fumble.
This was Missouri's first lost fumble of the season, and going into Saturday they we the only team in the FBS without turning the ball over on the ground.
From here South Carolina took advantage and scored two touchdowns. The first was a 38-yard pass from ZaQuandre White to Jason Brown, and then shortly after a 3-yard touchdown run from White.
This made the score 28-31 Tigers with 4:32 left in the fourth quarter.
"Momentum's so hard to get," coach Eliah Drinkwitz said postgame. "and when you get it you gotta keep it."
Although the tigers struggled to keep their momentum from earlier scores, they were able pick up multiple first downs on their last drive. This enabled them to run the clock out to secure the 31-28 win.
The Tigers host Florida at Memorial Stadium next week, who survived Samford on Saturday with a 70-52 win.