NASHVILLE - The Missouri Tigers (4-4) grabbed their first SEC win of the season on Saturday, defeating Vanderbilt (2-7), 37-28, led by the offensive's most productive game so far this year.
Running back Tyler Badie ran for a new career high of 254 yards and two touchdowns. The game marked the third time this season that Badie had reached the 200-yard mark, the only player in the SEC to reach that mark.
Badie also had a team-high eight catches for 40 yards. His 294 all-purpose yards on Saturday were the fourth most at Missouri in the previous 50 years in a single game.
"I just try to be there for my teammates," Badie said. "Whenever they need me, they know they can count on me and that's what I tell them all the time."
Quarterback Connor Bazelak completed 79 percent of his 28 passing attempts for 218 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Bazelak exited the game in the fourth quarter with a "soft tissue injury," per coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
"Truly proud of our team finding a way to win the game," Drinkwitz said postgame. "Proud of our offense in the second half. I felt like we were able to really run the ball, converted on a couple fourth downs, Harrison Mevis was incredible."
Missouri took a quick 10-0 lead within the game's first seven minutes, opened by a Harrison Mevis 49-yard field goal, followed by an eight play, 59 yard drive that ended in a Badie 13 yard touchdown run. The score was Badie's 10th on the ground this season, just one behind Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr.
Missouri's special teams then made a highlight play of the season on a block of Vanderbilt punter Harrison Smith by walk-on defensive back Stephen Benson. Benson came to Missouri originally as a running back but was later moved to the other side of the ball. Benson previously played at Culver-Stockton College.
The Tigers' could not capitalize on the chance, as Bazelak had his first pass of the drive intercepted by Commodores defensive back Gabe Jeudy inside the five yard line.
In the second quarter, Vanderbilt took a 14-10 advantage on a 13 play, 84-yard drive where the Commodores ran for 71 yards, capped off by a Patrick Smith rushing score from 10 yards out.
The Tigers ended the first half on a 45-yard Hail Mary from Bazelak to Keke Chism for 45 yards to take a 17-14 lead into the locker room. The score was Missouri's longest play from scrimmage in the first half.
"By the time I turned around and saw the ball in the air everything just kind of slowed down," Chism said about the Hail Mary. "It was an amazing feeling."
After three consecutive punting drives to open the second half, Missouri found the end zone after a 4th-and-2 completion from Bazelak to Tauskie Dove for 19 yards, and Badie scored his second on a 15-yard burst to put the Tigers up 24-14 in the third. Dove had 41 receiving yards on the afternoon.
It took Vanderbilt just four plays to answer Missouri's score, after a 70-yard drive opening run from Commodores quarterback Mike Wright to put the Commodores inside the 10, and three plays later Wright found Gavin Schoenwald for a four yard score to trim the lead back down to three.
Wright finished the game with 122 passing yards and three touchdowns, as well as 152 rushing yards.
In the opening stages of the fourth quarter, Harrison Mevis made his second field goal of the afternoon, this one from 32-yards out to add the lead to 27-21. The kick was Mevis' 18th consecutive field goal.
After forcing a three-and-out, Missouri got the ball back with a chance to seal the game. On a 2nd-and-10 sack, Connor Bazelak exited the game with an injury and was replaced by freshman Tyler Macon. Macon ran for six yards on third down, leading to a Mevis 52-yard field goal to put Missouri back up two scores.
"At the end of the game it felt like we were going to need some quarterback runs potentially," Drinkwitz said after the game when asked about the decision to put Macon in over Brady Cook.
Vanderbilt got back within two points on a Wright touchdown pass to Cam Johnson for his second touchdown of the game. With 3:11 on the clock, Tyler Badie took a run 73 yards down the sideline to put the Tigers inside the five, and it was later punched in on a Macon run bringing the lead back up to nine, 37-28.
Macon's touchdown was his second of his career, after he threw a touchdown against Southeast Missouri State on September 18th.
"He just showed today he's very confident out there and poised and that's all we need in a quarterback," Badie said after the game about Macon.
The Tigers travel to Athens next week to face top ranked Georgia, who defeated Florida on Saturday 34-7. Drinkwitz did not comment on which quarterback would start if Bazelak were to miss time. Missouri last defeated Georgia back in October 2013.