KNOXVILLE, TN. - The Missouri Tigers lose 66-24 against Tennessee, ranked #5. A 4 point game in the 3rd quarter and then the Volunteers exploded on offense scoring 38 unanswered to send Missouri to 4-6.
Scenes from Rocky Top an hour and 30 minutes from kick. Neyland Stadium not very full yet.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9ZAOAcpiQJ— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) November 12, 2022
"We got it to 28-24, and then you know kind of the wheels fell off..." Missouri head coach, Eli Drinkwitz, said after the game.
He went on to talk about the miscues.
"We weren't ourself, you know, we missed some tackles, didn't cover the way we normally cover so we'll have to go back and look at it," Drinkwitz said.
He also shared his what his message was to his guys with just 2 games left in the season.
"We got 2 games left to define what kind of season this is going to be for our seniors and this season and we'll look back and be disappointed in this one but the best thing we can do right now is look ahead," Drinkwitz said.
Veteran receiver Barrett Banister was the only player who spoke after the game and talked about getting better as the season progresses.
"We've been in this games and we're competing but you know... we're not there yet we have to keep getting better," Banister said.
Game Summary:
First Half
Missouri received the ball first and instantly got Dominic Lovett the ball out wide, something that had not happened against Kentucky last week. However, two fast plays later Missouri's drive stalled and they punted.
Tennessee and Hendon Hooker started out fast. On 3rd and 11 in their first series, Hooker connected on a beautiful deep ball to Bru McCoy for 38 yards. Then, Hooker used his legs for a 17-yard run.
Jabari Small scored from 10-yards out after a few big Volunteer plays and an offsides penalty by Missouri. Tennessee led 7-0 after just a 2 minute and 13 second drive.
After another Missouri 3 and out, Tennessee drove easily back into Missouri territory. Missouri's defense stepped up as the Volunteers went for it on 4th and 4 from the Missouri 32-yard line and DJ Coleman sacked Hooker to give the Tigers the ball back.
Missouri found their offense the next drive. Two long rushes by Brady Cook and some important catches by Elijah Young out of the backfield led Missouri all the way down to the Tennessee 8-yard line.
On 4th and 1, Harrison Mevis made the short field goal attempt however Tennessee was flagged for lining up over the center. Missouri was gifted a first down, and Brady Cook found Luther Burden for a 4-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7.
Tennessee moved the ball down the field their next drive leading to a 4th and 4 from the Missouri 33-yard line. On 4th down, Hooker connected with Jalin Hyatt for 30 yards. Jaylen Wright ran it in from the 3 for the score and Tennessee took a 14-7 lead.
After another Missouri punt, Tennessee drove down the field quickly aided by a horse collar tackle by Ty'Ron Hopper. Hooker found Princeton Fant for a 19-yard touchdown. Fant caught the ball with one hand over Martez Manuel extending the lead to 21-7.
Fun fact: Tennessee TE Princeton Fant is the cousin of NFL TE Noah Fant, who was traded to the Seahawks along with former #Mizzou QB Drew Lock. #localangle— Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) November 12, 2022
Missouri responded to the Tennessee score with a TD of their own. On 4th down, Brady Cook launched it off his back foot to Tauskie Dove who caught it through two defenders and escaped for a 43-yard TD. Missouri trailed 21-14 with 5:48 left in the half.
Tennessee wasted no time with the ball back in their hands. Hooker led a 75-yard, minute and 42 second drive, ending with Hendon Hooker taking it himself for the QB keeper TD extending the lead to 28-14.
After a Missouri punt, the Tiger defense would get another 4th down stop against the Volunteers. Hendon Hooker was forced out of bounds for the sack by Chad Bailey giving Missouri the ball with 34 seconds left in the half.
Missouri got into the red zone with less than 30 seconds to play as Brady Cook escaped for a 40-yard QB run. Harrison Mevis made a 32-yard field goal to end the half as Missouri trailed 28-17.
HALFTIME:#Mizzou's Harrison Mevis connects on the 32-yard field goal as time expires to cut Tennessee's lead down to 11. #Mizzou 17 #5 Tennessee 28— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) November 12, 2022
Second Half
Tennessee got the ball first but did not get anything going. A big pass to Hyatt was negated by a holding call and then a sack from Missouri's Isaiah McGuire forced Tennessee to punt for the first time in the game.
Missouri got the ball and moved down the field with ease. To cap off the drive, Brady Cook lofted a great ball to Dominic Lovett for a 38-yard TD catch to make it 28-24.
Tennessee got the ball back and only 2 plays later Jalin Hyatt found the end zone. Hooker connected with Hyatt out wide for a 68-yard TD. The Tigers were nowhere near Hyatt as he escaped down the sidelines to make it 35-24.
After 3 pre-snap penalties on the Tigers, Missouri punted it back to Tennessee trailing 11 points. Tennessee moved fast, like they had all game getting into the red zone before a pass interference call on Ennis Rakestraw Jr. put the ball on the 2-yard line. Hooker then found Princeton again for a short TD. Tennessee took a 42-24 lead after only leading by 4 minutes prior.
Tennessee kept their foot on the gas. Jaylen Wright punched in another TD for his second of the game and the Volunteers 3rd of the 3rd quarter. Tennessee took a 49-24 lead.
The 4th quarter was less eventful after the scoring barrage in the 3rd. Missouri tried a pitch play from Tyler Macon on 4th and 1 (a look they had shown numerous other 4th downs this season but have never actually snapped it) and Elijah Young dropped the pitch twice allowing Tennessee to fall it.
Chase McGrath kicked a 48-yard field goal for Tennessee after a short drive. The Volunteers took a 52-24 lead over Missouri.
Joe Milton III the backup quarterback for Tennessee then came in for the Volunteers in place of Hooker. He continued the scoring as he connected with Ramel Keyton for a 41-yard score. A 28-24 point game in the 3rd quarter was now 59-24 with Tennessee in full control.
Tennessee scored again with less than a minute left. Freshman, Dylan Sampson, powered his way in to make it 66-24, and an uneventful final drive from Missouri ends it. Tennessee scores 38 unanswered to beat Missouri.
"It's our job to not let that happen, it's my job..." -Eli Drinkwitz said.Tennessee continued to put their foot on the gas while up big. @Dave_Matter asked Drinkwitz his thoughts on Josh Heupel's aggressiveness with a lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5AXqtE0HZy— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) November 12, 2022
