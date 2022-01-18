The Southeastern Conference named Missouri guard Aijha Blackwell SEC Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Blackwell, a junior, leads the nation in rebounding. She is tied for the national lead in double-doubles. She is the only player in the country that averages more than 10 defensive rebounds per game.

Against LSU, Blackwell put up 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. In her next game against Georgia, Blackwell scored 27 points, a season high, and made 13 rebounds.

This is Blackwell's third Player of the Week honor, and her second this season.

Missouri will take on Vanderbilt on Thursday at 7 p.m.

