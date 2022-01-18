The Southeastern Conference named Missouri guard Aijha Blackwell SEC Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Blackwell, a junior, leads the nation in rebounding. She is tied for the national lead in double-doubles. She is the only player in the country that averages more than 10 defensive rebounds per game.
Another weekly honor for the nation’s leading rebounder.SEC Co-Player of the Week🔗 https://t.co/z03ZmImNxS#OurTownOurTeam🐯🏀 pic.twitter.com/K2ITsgo1BJ— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 18, 2022
Against LSU, Blackwell put up 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. In her next game against Georgia, Blackwell scored 27 points, a season high, and made 13 rebounds.
This is Blackwell's third Player of the Week honor, and her second this season.
Missouri will take on Vanderbilt on Thursday at 7 p.m.