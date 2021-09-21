COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers will be on the road Saturday, as they take on Boston College.
This is the first time that Mizzou and Boston College will meet on the football field in an ACC vs SEC matchup. Mizzou will be the first SEC team to visit BC since 1987 and Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz acknowledged to the media on Tuesday that he expects the Tigers will see BC's best shot on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, MA.
"There's been a lot of trash talk between the leagues, so I'm sure there's going to be a little bit extra motivation on both ends," said Drinkwitz.
Drinkwitz and Boston College Head Football Coach, Jeff Hafley are both in their second season as head coaches for their respective programs. Three games into his second season in Columbia, Drinkwitz says Saturday's game could be a good measuring stick for how far the program has come.
"I guess it would be a good litmus test for us to see where we're at compared to them, relative to 'are we on track?' I guess, but I haven't put any thought into it," said Drinkwitz. "I'm really more concerned on where I believe that we're on track and what we're trying to do and what we're trying to accomplish and where we're at."
Missouri lost to Kentucky in their first road game of the season on Sept. 11th. Drinkwitz expects Boston College will study the Kentucky game tape and pursue a similar strategy that led to UK's 35-28 win.
"I would anticipate that they're gonna copy exactly what Kentucky did to us and see if we fixed it," said Drinkwitz, referring to the offensive approach by the Wildcats that led to 512 yards of total offense against the Missouri defense.
"Until you stop it, that's what you're gonna get. So I don't think it's gonna be a secret what they're gonna do," continued Drinkwitz. "I think it's a matter of whether or not we've learned our lesson."
You can catch the Missouri Tigers take on Boston College at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.