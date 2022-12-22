ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Tigers defeated the No. 16 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini in Thursday night's contest 93-71 in the annual Braggin’ Rights game. This marks the Tigers fourth win in the last five years against Illinois, improving their season record to 11-1.
The Missouri defense made their presence felt early on behind stellar play from Senior captain, Kobe Brown, and fifth year transfer, D’Moi Hodge, who finished the night with four steals each. This contributed to the team's 13 total steals.
Missouri opened the game in a zone defense that would give the Illini trouble early on, forcing them to shoot 32% from the field in the first half and just 6% from beyond the arc.
However, the Tigers jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the first four minutes of play after three different Tigers would score.
Shortly after, Illinois stormed back to take their first lead of the night after Terrence Shannon Jr. converted an and-one layup making it 10-8 with 14 minutes remaining in the first half.
Missouri and Illinois exchanged a pair of baskets before the Tigers could tie the game up at 12.
Missouri shot 50% from three on the night while going 6 of 13 in the first half. The Tigers went on a 16-2 run where D’Moi Hodge and Kobe Brown hit four total threes giving Missouri a 30-14 lead with six minutes remaining in the first half.
Tiger faithful broke out into M-I-Z chants roaring through Enterprise Center as Missouri had jumped out to a 20-point lead following a Deandre Gholston jumpshot.
“It was an electric atmosphere. An unbelievable atmosphere here in St. Louis. I’m thankful that our fans got here through the weather,” Head Coach Dennis Gates said.
Everything in the first half seemed to be falling for Missouri as they shot an efficient 58% from the field. After back-to-back threes made by Ronnie DeGray III and D’Moi Hodge the Tigers headed into halftime with a 24 point lead of 51-27.
In the second half, Kobe Brown and the Tigers picked up right where they left off as Brown converted on a four-point play making the lead 30.
Illinois began to chip away at the lead after Matthew Mayer knocked home a pair of threes cutting the lead back down to 24.
However, the Tigers responded by going on a 14 to 3 run making it 74-39, giving Missouri a 35-point lead. This was driven by two consecutive powerful dunks by guard Tre Gomillion.
Missouri won by a score of 93-71, marking the sixth time the Tigers have eclipsed 90 points this season.
Kobe Brown recorded a career high 31 points in Missouri’s Braggin’ Rights victory. D’Moi Hodge finished with 20 points of his own. Missouri finished the night 59% from the field.
Despite the big win, Gates wasn't completely satisfied after the game.
"We did not play well," he said. "I'm dead serious." He emphasized that the Tigers still didn't execute perfectly on offense, and there's still plenty of room for improvement.
The Tigers will open up SEC play Wednesday, Dec. 28 against the Kentucky Wildcats.