COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers hosted day one of the MU Tiger Invitation at the Club at Old Hawthorne. After day one and 36 holes of golf, Missouri leads the tournament with a team score of 32 under. The individual leader in the tournament is Jack Parker at 10 under.
Over the course of the two-day tournament, 17 colleges compete and play 54 holes of golf. On day one, golfers complete the first two rounds (36 holes) playing straight through.
The Club at Old Hawthorne is Missouri's home golf course, giving the Tigers an advantage in playing experience for the tournament. The course has been affiliated with MU since 2006. In 2013, they added the Walsworth Family Golf Center where the players have lockers and other resources for the team.
Teams playing in the MU Tiger Invitational include:
- Missouri
- South Dakota State
- Austin Peay State
- Morehead State
- Oral Roberts
- Bellarmine
- Wichita State
- Eastern Kentucky
- North Alabama
- Kansas City
- Central Arkansas
- SIU Edwardsville
- Drake
- Bowling Green State
- Boston College
- Missouri State
- DePaul
After the first 18 holes, Missouri's Jack Parker led all golfers at 6 under par (66 on the round). Parker knocked in 6 birdies over the round and scored par on the rest of the course. In the second round, Parker continued with another clean display of golf shooting a 68 and with 4 birdies.
Parker's individual total of 10 under through the first two rounds is followed close behind by a three-way tie for second at 9 under. The golfers at 9 under par are Lane Wallace from Oral Roberts, Shawn DeWeese from Bellarmine, and Brock Polhill from Wichita State. Lane Wallace along with Joe Bultman from Wichita State had the two best rounds of the day both shooting a 65 which is 7 under par at Old Hawthorne.
WATCH:Here’s #Mizzou’s Jack Parker drive on 17 with a bit of slo-mo! He would go on to birdie the hole. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NPrYtqTSEj— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) April 11, 2022
Behind Jack Parker, Missouri had three other golfers finish in the top 10. Jack Lundin (-8) finished fifth and then Yu Ta Tsai (-7) and Charlie Crockett (-7) finished tied for sixth.
Crockett, Junior from Oxted, England, had a dynamic round one finishing 5 under par and hitting a total of 7 birdies.
For #Mizzou, Crockett keeps the momentum rolling as he lands just feet from the pin on the par 3 16th hole.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/viymSsptm0— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) April 11, 2022
Jack Lundin, sophomore transfer from the University of Nebraska, made impressive shots throughout the day including an eagle on the 15th hole during his second round. In his first round, Lundin had 5 birdies on the back 9 alone. He finished the first round with a long birdie putt on 18.
Yu Ta Tsai, a junior from Taipei Taiwan, turned it on in the second round of the day shooting a 67 (5 under par). Tsai shot a 70 over his first 18 holes with just 3 birdies compared to the 7 he had in the second round.
The other golfer competing for Missouri was senior Tommy Boone from Plano, Texas. Boone was up and down throughout the day but managed to shoot 71 (1 under par) in each of his rounds.
The Missouri Tigers will look to capture the home victory Tuesday. The teams all play one more round of 18 holes. There will be an individual champion, as well as a champion team.