COLUMBIA - Missouri's second half comeback fell short against Kentucky as the Tigers fell to the Wildcats 21-17.
This comes on the same day that the University of Missouri Board of Curators unanimously agreed to a two-year contract extension for head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
NEWS: #Mizzou head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz is getting a two-year contract extension. The University of Missouri Board of Curators voted unanimously to approve the extension. Drinkwitz is now under contract with the Tigers through the 2027 season.@BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/xb9fduvGgy— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) November 5, 2022
The opening drives for Missouri's offense and defense did not start as planned. After the Tigers went three-and-out on offense, Kentucky compiled an eight play, 71-yard drive to score on a passing touchdown from Will Levis to Dane Key to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.
However, the Tigers quickly cut the deficit to 7-3. The Missouri offense got into field goal range with the help of 31 rushing yards from Cody Schrader on the drive. Harrison Mevis missed the initial field goal attempt, but after a video review, the officials determined Kentucky had 12 players on the field, so Mevis got another chance and knocked down the 44-yard kick.
After that field goal, neither team put any more points on the board. Kentucky had two opportunities to extend its lead with field goals but kicker Matt Ruffolo missed both attempts. The Tigers went into the locker room trailing by four points.
Despite the slow start on defense, Missouri finished the first half with four sacks and seven tackles for loss.
Kentucky was forced to punt to start the second half, but the Wildcats capitalized on good field position at the Missouri 34-yard line after punter Jack Stonehouse fumbled the snap and was ruled one-yard short of the first down, which turned the ball over on downs. Levis extended Kentucky's lead to 14-3, hitting Jordan Dingle in the end zone.
Missouri did not score in the third quarter, but the Tiger offense snapped that scoreless streak in the fourth quarter. Missouri capped off a nine play drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Brady Cook on fourth-and-goal. After a missed two-point conversion, Missouri cut the deficit 14-9.
The Tiger defense forced another three-and-out, allowing the offense to take over from their own 36-yard line with momentum. Brady Cook led a 64-yard drive down the field, including a strong 20-yard run for his second touchdown of the game, putting Missouri up 17-14 midway through the fourth quarter. Schrader was impressed with Cook's performance.
"I think he really stepped up in the second half," Schrader said. "You know, he's just a really good football player and that's what you saw on that run. He put us back in the game."
However, Kentucky got great field position at its own 42-yard line after a short kickoff, and the Wildcats responded as Levis found Key again for a 22-yard touchdown pass to retake the lead 21-17.
With less than three minutes left in regulation, the Tiger defense forced Kentucky to punt back to the Missouri offense. During that play, the snap sailed over Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow's head, but Will Norris was called for roughing the kicker after he tackled Goodfellow, resulting in a Kentucky first down. Drinkwitz received an explanation from the officials on why the flag was thrown, but he doesn't agree.
"How a guy can still be a protected punter 50 yards down the field, and how our guy is supposed to know that he can't tackle him is beyond me," Drinkwitz said.
The Tigers stopped Kentucky again to force another punt with 46 seconds remaining, but Brady Cook and the offense couldn't score.
The Tiger offense converted just two third downs against Kentucky.
All of Missouri's losses against SEC opponents have now been decided by just one possession. Drinkwitz said that streak is both frustrating and a good sign.
"It's frustrating because we haven't found the way or a play to win, but it's also a sign of progress and that we are in the fight, and now, we got to find a way to win that fight," Drinkwitz said.
After the loss, Missouri's record is now 4-5 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
The Tigers' next game will be against the Tennessee Volunteers on the road with the opening kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m.