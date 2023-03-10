NASHVILLE - Missouri men's basketball beat No. 17 Tennessee 79-71 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southeast Conference Tournament. The Tigers advanced to the semifinal of the tournament for the first time since joining the conference in 2012.
No. 25 Missouri and Tennessee traded buckets all first half which kept the game very close. The Volunteers turned the ball over five times before the 16-minute mark, but they maintained a lead or tie for most of the first half.
The Tigers went ahead for the first time from a D'Moi Hodge 3-pointer with a little over six minutes left in the half. The lead lasted for less than a minute, but a 6-0 Tiger run saw Missouri back on top.
Kobe Brown led the Tigers in first-half scoring, but it wasn't enough for Missouri to keep the lead. The Tigers went into the break down by three points after Jahmai Mashack hit a shot from behind the arc at the buzzer.
The Volunteers scored the first five points of the second half, jumping out to an eight-point lead over the Tigers. Missouri hung around, cutting into the deficit and eventually taking the lead for three minutes.
The rest of the game was back-and-forward with six lead changes and neither team amassed a lead larger than three points until there was less than a minute left in the game.
Missouri held the lead the rest of the way to win.
Hodge and Brown continued to hit most of the Tigers' shots down the stretch and finished with 26 and 24 points respectively.
The Tigers will play No. 4 Alabama in the semifinals at noon Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.