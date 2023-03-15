SACRAMENTO - The wait is finally over. The Missouri Tigers are in Sacramento, Ca., after being selected for the March Madness NCAA Tournament Sunday.
Missouri, the No. 7 seed in the South Region, will face off against No. 10 seed Utah State Thursday during the first round. Tipoff is set for 12:40 P.M. CT. You can watch the game on TNT.
KOMU 8 Sports has a crew in Sacramento to provide updates as the Tigers embark on their first NCAA experience since 2021.
#Mizzou is in the building pic.twitter.com/g19DnwtdVV— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 15, 2023
The Tigers began practicing Wednesday around 10 a.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center, where the first and second rounds will be played.
Dennis Gates take the court for #Mizzou’s practice session as the Tigers return to the NCAA Tournament#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/OyZBjObXhb— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 15, 2023
#Mizzou guard Tre Gomillion, who’s been battling injuries late in the season, tells me he’ll be a “game-time decision” against Utah State on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/xIuMupySY6— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 15, 2023
If the Tigers take down Utah State Thursday, they will advance to the second round on Saturday. They will face either No. 2 seed Arizona or No. 15 Princeton.
This could be Missouri's first March Madness win since 2010.