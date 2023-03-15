Mizzou hopes to end 13 year March Madness drought

SACRAMENTO - The wait is finally over. The Missouri Tigers are in Sacramento, Ca., after being selected for the March Madness NCAA Tournament Sunday. 

Missouri, the No. 7 seed in the South Region, will face off against No. 10 seed Utah State Thursday during the first round. Tipoff is set for 12:40 P.M. CT. You can watch the game on TNT. 

KOMU 8 Sports has a crew in Sacramento to provide updates as the Tigers embark on their first NCAA experience since 2021. 

The Tigers began practicing Wednesday around 10 a.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center, where the first and second rounds will be played.

If the Tigers take down Utah State Thursday, they will advance to the second round on Saturday. They will face either No. 2 seed Arizona or No. 15 Princeton.

This could be Missouri's first March Madness win since 2010.

