COLUMBIA - The regular season has come to an end for Missouri men's basketball, and the team is now ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press poll following their wins against Ole Miss and LSU last week.
The Tigers, who are 23-8, received 66 votes.
#Mizzou enters the postseason ranked 25th in the country https://t.co/ovB7PKGGPV— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 6, 2023
Their regular season ended Saturday against Ole Miss with a final score of 82 to 77.
The win secured a double bye in this week's SEC tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. Missouri will be the No. 4 seed. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. for the quarterfinals game.
Missouri was last ranked at No. 20 in the Jan. 2 and Jan. 9 polls before dropping out. It was the first time since the 2020-21 season the Tigers were ranked.
Selection Sunday for the NCAA tournament is set for March 12.