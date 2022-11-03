COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of Thursday's exhibition game against Washington University (St. Louis), and its Monday season opener versus Southern Indiana.

Head coach Dennis Gates started his press conference emphasizing the importance of playing an exhibition game ahead of the season opener. With a revamped roster and new head coach, the in-game reps will be valuable to for the Tigers.

"Every single day we try and galvanize our personalities, our teamwork, our abilities, to execute on both ends of the basketball," Gates said. "Having an exhibition game against a wonderful, wonderful WashU program gives us another opportunity to compete."

Gates talked about what he's learned about his team ahead of playing in a real game.

"What I've learned about our team is we can play multiple ways," Gates said. "We have a talent rich team that can shoot the basketball, that can play a high fast paced game."

One of the reason he has confidence in his squad so far is from what he has seen at the point guard position. Transfers Nick Honor and Sean East II are slated to be the two point guards for the Tigers.

"[They] have great assist to turnover ratios," Gates said.

Honor started his career at Fordham before transferring and spending two years at Clemson. Last season, he started 25 games for Clemson, averaging 7.7 points per game and 2.4 assists per game. Honor explained that he's ready to help lead the offense.

"As a point guard, I realize I need to step into more of a leadership role with my experience and stuff like that," Honor said. "The transition has been pretty good. We've gotten to know each other pretty well for the short time being together."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Another new piece for Missouri and Gates is transfer Isiaih Mosley. Mosley transferred to the Tigers from Missouri State, but he is originally from Columbia and graduated from Rock Bridge High school.

"It feels good to be home, you know I'm in a great spot where I grew up at," Mosley said.

During his last season in Springfield, Mosley averaged 20.4 points per game and 6.2 rebounds. The most impressive part of his game last year was his efficiency. He had 50/40/90 shooting spilts which is a player's percentages from the field, three-point-line and free-throw-line, an impressive statistic in any level of basketball.

While his offense will be key, Mosley says he's working on other elements of his game to bring to Missouri this season.

"I just want to bring the fight, the dog, the defensive side, the rebounding. Everything on the defensive side that's what Coach Gates is big on," Mosley said.

Other scoring beside Mosley should look to come from the longest tenured Tiger on the team, Kobe Brown. Brown received the nod as a member of the preseason All-SEC first team and averaged over 12 points a season ago.

Brown is a captain this year, and said he knows he has to be more vocal.

"Just more vocal on the court. I'm always screaming... I almost lost my voice a couple of times just trying to meet his [Gates] demands and be a better player," Brown said.

The men's team's season officially gets underway Monday, Nov. 7 versus Southern Indiana at home.