COLUMBIA - Missouri men’s basketball kept rolling with a win against Lindenwood with an 82-53 victory.
The Tigers started out relatively slow on offense, but that changed with Nick Honor. Honor made three 3-pointers in the first half, and picked up 11 total points in the second half.
Honors was a big reason why Missouri caught momentum as the first half went on, late in the first half Missouri went on a 12-2 run. This led to the Tigers going into the locker room leading 40-25.
That momentum shifted in the second half this time in Lindenwood’s favor, hitting lots of 3-pointers and cutting the Missouri lead to single digits.
But the Lion’s hopes were soon crushed by an offensive explosion from the Tigers. They scored at will, including an explosive alley-oop dunk from Isiaih Mosley.
Missouri won comfortably 82-53.
With seconds left in the game, walk-on Ben Sternberg drilled a near half-court 3-pointer as time expired to give the Tigers their 29-point victory.
Coach Gates has stressed the importance of assist-to-turnover ratio, and the Tigers had a season-high 20 turnovers.
Even with this, Gates was more focused on the fact that Mizzou had 22 assists.
“I love the fact that we are being unselfish,” Gates said. “I love the fact that our guys are willing to throw Aidan Shaw a lob beyond half courts, and Aidan Shaw is running through the lane to get those looks.”
Missouri looks to continue their winning streak against Southern Illinois University at 7:00 pm on Tuesday.