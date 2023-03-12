COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, as they received the #7 seed in the South Region. The Tigers will face off against Utah State in their first round game on Thursday in Sacramento, Ca.
Tip-off is set for 12:40 P.M. central time and will be broadcast on TNT.
"I'm very excited about our program, our players, our administration, everyone affiliated with the city of Columbia. It takes a village for these days to happen and it is a lot of people behind the scenes who may not get the credit, and I want to thank them as well," Missouri head coach, Dennis Gates, said on the tournament selection.
Utah State finished the 2022-2023 season with a 26-8 record and were Mountain West Conference runners-up, after falling to San Diego State in the conference championship game last week. Their head coach, Ryan Odom, was the head coach at UMBC in 2018 when they defeated Virginia becoming the first #16 seed to defeat a #1 seed in tournament history.
"He's a tremendous coach (Odom), a great coach. Nothing but respect for him and his program. Again, we are excited to learn more about them as they are going to learn more about us," Gates said.
With a victory, Missouri would either face #2 seed Arizona or #15 Princeton. Missouri has not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2010 against Clemson. The South Regional semifinals and championship will take place in Louisville.
KOMU 8 will have complete coverage in Sacramento this week as the Tigers begin their NCAA Tournament journey with Sports Director Ben Arnet.