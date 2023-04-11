Missouri men's golf places second at the 2023 Tiger Invitational

COLUMBIA − Missouri men's golf was able to fend off Kansas State to secure second place in the 2023 Tiger Invitational Tuesday, while Illinois took first place.
Connor Crockett led the way for the Tigers throughout the tournament. He tied the old tournament record on the first day by posting a 64.
He entered Tuesday in third place and had a spectacular finish on the back nine to close the day 7-under-par. Crockett birdied three of the last four holes during an incredible stretch.
He would end up tying for second, finishing four strokes back of the winner.
When asked about his second place finish, Crockett said he was pleased with his performance.
"Just very proud of myself this week," Crockett said. "Coach and I always say to take it one shot at a time, and we work on that a lot, and I ended up playing great- not good enough, but 18-under is pretty good so."
As for other Tigers, graduate transfer DJ Springer finished second for the team shooting 7-under in the event while Jack Lundin finished 21st, posting a 6-under-par.
After the tournament, the Tigers held an awards ceremony for the tournament winners and to honor their seniors.
During the celebration, Missouri men's head golf coach Mark Leroux announced that this was his "swan song" and ultimately would be his final Tiger Invitational.
Leroux could not be more proud of his teams performance, saying he was more "anxious" as ever heading into the tournament.
"We've got a regional bid on the line and with how close we are in the rankings to get one of those at large spots. This really meant a lot to us, and I'm glad I went out here on a high note," Leroux said.
Leroux brought in Mark Hankins as a co-coach a year and a half ago, and was able to spread some wealth with Hankins.
Leroux cannot be more excited for Hankins, calling him the "right man for the job."
The Tigers will resume play this weekend for their season finale at Purdue for the Boilermaker Invitation. The team hopes to carry their momentum into this tournament and eventually into the postseason with the SEC Championships looming.