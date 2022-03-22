COLUMBIA - It was an encouraging day for Missouri men's basketball as it announced its new head coach, Dennis Gates.
Gates met the fanbase for the first time at Mizzou Arena Tuesday afternoon.
"Missouri fans know great basketball. You deserve great basketball. And he is smart, he is hungry, and he is focused on winning," Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said.
There were many familiar faces at the press conference. Missouri basketball alumni Jon Sundvold and Laurence Bowers were in attendance welcoming Gates.
"I think it's his passion. We saw his passion. He called me yesterday on the phone. You could just feel that he is ready for the moment," Sundvold said.
“Coach Gates is a total package," Jeff Layman, a UM System curator, said. "If you think about his talent evaluation, the recruiting, the leadership, the communication and just the teaching and the way he handles practice."
For the first time, Gates also met The Antlers, the infamous super fans known to be Mizzou's unofficial cheerleaders.
“We’re ready for the next step and take it up a notch a little bit," Jade Warmbrodt, a member of The Antlers said. "Hopefully we can be on good terms with him too and we support him and hopefully he’ll support us."