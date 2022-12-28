The past week and a half for Missouri men’s basketball produced two résumé-boosting wins, the latest a 22-point victory over a talented Illinois team.
The game before that, the Tigers defeated UCF.
Missouri continues its tough stretch of games, as No. 19 Kentucky (8-3) stands in the way of the Tigers’ 12th victory of the season in their SEC opener.
The two will face off at 6 p.m. Wednesday in front of a sold-out Mizzou Arena crowd. The game will air on SEC Network. Missouri’s only two wins against Kentucky came at home in 2017 and 2021, as the Wildcats hold a 14-2 all-time advantage in the series.
John Calipari’s Kentucky team has already suffered two more losses than MU coach Dennis Gates’ squad this season. The Wildcats lost against Michigan State in double-overtime, to No. 2 Gonzaga and suffered a three-point loss to No. 16 UCLA. The advanced metrics support the Wildcats as a top-10 team, appearing at No. 10 in KenPom and No. 8 in ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index. However, the NCAA’s NET rankings have Kentucky at 31st. The Wildcats have yet to pick up a Quad 1 victory, while the Tigers recorded one against Illinois.
In its most recent matchup, Kentucky bounced back from its loss to the Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic with a 20-point victory over Florida A&M.
As in many years prior, Kentucky fields a talented roster. Antonio Reeves, an Illinois State transfer, has filled in nicely, and Jacob Toppin is averaging double-digits scoring.
Freshman five-star recruit Cason Wallace scored 27 points in the Wildcats’ victory over Florida A&M, while Sahvir Wheeler is leading the SEC with 6.3 assists per game and has led that category in each of the past three seasons.
But no player has made a bigger impact for the Wildcats than reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Thsiebwe. The big man is averaging 15 points, an SEC-leading 13 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game for the Big Blue. Tshiebwe will be a tough test for the Missouri defense as he’s established himself as one of the most efficient players in all of college basketball.
Kobe Brown receives national, conference honors
Kobe Brown cemented himself in Braggin’ Rights history with his career high 31 points setting a new high for a Missouri player in series history. On top of being named SEC Player of the Week, Brown was named the Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week. He also recorded a career-high eight assists against Illinois.
Brown’s 31 points were the most by a Missouri player since Xavier Pinson scored 36 in an overtime win over TCU in January 2021 and the most points by a Tiger over a ranked team since Linas Kleiza dropped 33 against 17th-ranked Oklahoma in the 2005 Big 12 Tournament.
Through 12 games, this season has been Brown’s best. He’s making more shots than any other of his past three seasons with 5.6 per game. He’s also seen an uptick in 3-point percentage at 44.4% and assists per game at 2.8. With 14.4 points per contest, he ranks second on Missouri’s roster in points per game, trailing only D’Moi Hodge’s 16.7.
Missouri building a strong case to be playing late in March
Missouri received 57 points in the AP’s latest men’s basketball Top 25 poll and 19 in the latest coaches poll. The Tigers’ victory Thursday dropped Illinois from a Top 25 spot.
In Joe Lunardi’s latest edition of Bracketology, he has the Tigers as a No. 9 seed in the South region. The projected matchup would be Missouri taking on New Mexico (12-0), with the winner facing either No. 1-seeded Purdue or No. 16-seeded Milwaukee or Wagner.
Missouri’s NET ranking currently stands at 40th in Division I, which is good enough for seventh in the SEC. The Tigers are 3-1 in Quad 1 and 2 matchups, with victories over the Fighting Illini, UCF and Wichita State and their lone loss coming against Kansas.