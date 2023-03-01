Trailing at one point by 19, the Missouri men's basketball team rallied behind improved second half defense and their own improved shooting to shock LSU 81-76 on Wednesday night.
LSU jumped on Missouri in the first half. Eleven of LSU's 12 first-half field goals were three pointers as the Bayou Bengals also went 12-for-12 at the foul line. Missouri hung around in the first 20 minutes and trailed by 13 points at halftime.
A 11-2 scoring run to start the second half got Missouri back in the game.
Graduate transfer D'Moi Hodge finished the game with five steals, breaking the program's single-season record in the process, as the Tigers outscored LSU 47-29 in the second half. Hodge also led Missouri in scoring with 23 points, shooting five for 11 from three-point range.
When did @Dmoi_VI make it his goal to break #Mizzou's single-season steals record?"As soon as he signed... he looked it up!"@coachdgates also stumps for Hodge to win @SEC Defensive Player of the YearWATCH⤵️ pic.twitter.com/72bNebcfgy— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 2, 2023
Deandre Gholston added 20 points for Missouri. Noah Carter chipped in with 13 points and also led the Tigers with seven rebounds. Missouri's 22nd win on the season marks the most for the program since 2013-14.
Missouri wraps up the regular season at home on Saturday against Ole Miss. If the Tigers win and either Tennessee or Kentucky loses, Missouri would qualify for a top-four seed in next week's SEC Tournament and earn a double-bye into the quarterfinals.