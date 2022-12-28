COLUMBIA - Missouri opened conference play Wednesday night with a dominating win over the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats.
The Tigers led right off from their blowout win over Illinois in Friday's Braggin' Rights game.
A 7-0 run led by Kobe Brown set the Tigers up with a 10-point lead just over five minutes into the game. Brown, Tre Gomillion and Noah Carter each knocked down a triple in the early going.
Sean East II added important minutes in the first half for the Tigers. Off the bench, East was a perfect 4-4 from the floor. His 12 points were part of 17 first-half bench points for Missouri.
The 19th-ranked Wildcats are 14-2 all-time against Missouri, with both of the Tigers' wins coming under Cuonzo Martin. Despite committing three first-half turnovers, Kansas transfer Oscar Tshiebwe tallied nine points and corralled ten rebounds in the opening frame.
Each time Kentucky tried to cut the Missouri lead to a single possession, the Tigers answered. Missouri led 42-30 going into halftime.
Kobe Brown opened the second half scoring five quick points, including a tough and-one layup while driving left. A few possessions later, Noah Carter found Hodge for a beautiful backdoor finish.
Sahvir Wheeler tried to keep the wildcats in the game, scoring five quick points after the under-sixteen timeout. He found Tshiebwe a few possessions later for the and-one, but Tshiebwe could not make the free throw.
Tshiebwe's missed free throws were a big story of the game as he was only able to make 11 out of 17. He ended the game with 23 points and 19 rebounds.
With 11:54 remaining in the second half, DeAndre Gholston found D'Moi Hodge for a transition three-pointer that sent the crowd into a frenzy. This made the score 61-47 in favor of the Tigers.
Kobe Brown then hit back-to-back threes with just over 10 minutes left to stretch the lead to 17. He led Missouri with 30 points. He credits Coach Gates and his staff for his recent hot shooting.
"I've always been a pretty good shooter," Brown said. "I just haven't showed it in recent years. I have a lot more confidence now with the support I have behind me. It's kind of hard to miss shots when you have a great support system behind you."
Dennis Gates said that his team played "okay" in this game. He knows that the Tigers can play even better.
"I thought we gave up some easy baskets, but I'm proud of what we were able to do defensively. I thought during the game we were able to keep Kentucky off balance," Gates said.
Missouri's largest lead was 21 points as they dominated the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats 89-75. The Tigers' next game is Jan. 4 as they go on the road to face No. 9 Arkansas.