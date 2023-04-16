COLUMBIA - Missouri softball was defeated by Ole Miss in game 2 of the series 7 to 6 after the Rebels scored 2 runs in the 6th inning and 5 runs in the top of the 7th.
The Tigers rallied scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th and had the tying run on third base but were unable to finish the comeback.
Missouri Head Softball Coach, Larissa Anderson, spoke on the Tigers effort at the end.
"So that resiliency and that grit that's great, that's really good to see. Because we easily could have just gone down one, two, three, and packed it in as soon as we gave up the lead. You know it is just disappointing that we did give up the lead," Anderson said.
RECAP
The Tigers were led by Lauren Krings in the circle. She started the game with 5 strikeouts through the first 3 innings.
On offense, Missouri could not connect early. Ole Miss started Makenna Kliethermes in the circle. The Tigers went through their whole lineup without a hit to start.
Kliethermes is a transfer from Oregon, but she is originally from Wardsville where she attended Blair Oaks High school. She won the Gatorade Missouri softball player of the year for 2018-2019.
The action started in the 4th inning for Missouri. Alex Honnold singled, and Kara Daly was walked to put two on. Then, Julia Crenshaw hit a sacrifice fly for Missouri's first run of the game.
In the 5th, Missouri continued to find a way across home plate. Honnold laid down a bunt to bring home pinch runner Maddie Snider. With the bases loaded, Crenshaw was hit by a pitch to bring in the Tigers third run of the day.
Ole Miss finally made some noise in the 6th inning. Nyomi Jones got on base with a single. And then, Paige Smith stepped up and launched a ball to center field for a 2-run homer. Tigers led 3 to 2 after 6 innings.
Missouri let the Ole Miss momentum trickle into the 7th inning. Krings walked Keila Kamoku and then was quickly replaced in the circle by Emma Nichols.
Nichols proceeded to load the bases for Ole Miss and was quickly replaced by Megan Schumacher. Then, Lexie Brady found the gap for Ole Miss and brought in 2 runs to take a 4 to 3 lead.
The Rebels rally continued as they loaded the bases again, and then Mya Stevenson doubled (tagged out at third base) to clear the bases. Ole Miss took a 7 to 3 lead.
Krings was then put back into the game to finish the inning for the Tigers. She proceeded to get her 9th strikeout and get Missouri out of the top of the 7th.
"Obviously hindsight, yeah leave Krings in you know, might be a different ball game, but you know at the same time I trust our bullpen and I trust what they are prepared to do we just didn't execute," Anderson said regarding the pitching changes.
In the bottom of the 7th, Missouri gave a good fight down 4 runs. Crenshaw brought in 1 run with the bases loaded, and then freshman, Katie Chester, connected to right field to bring in 2 more.
The Tigers had the tying run on third and a chance at a walk-off but could not capitalize. Chantice Phillips grounded out after a long at-bat to end the game.
Missouri moves to 25-19 on the season and 4-13 in conference play. The Tigers have the rubber match against Ole Miss April 17, at 6 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium.