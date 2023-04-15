COLUMBIA − Behind strong performances from Jenna Laird and Jefferson City High School alum Kara Daly, the Missouri softball team earned its fourth SEC win of the 2023 season with a five-run victory over Ole Miss in game one of its three-game series.
The duo of Laird and Daly combined to record seven RBIs on Saturday afternoon.
Missouri scored the game's first runs in the second inning. After a single from Payton Jackson put runners on first and third base, Laird ripped a two-RBI double down the right field line.
Then, the Tigers kept their second inning rally alive with a home run from Daly that drove in three runs, capping off a five-run frame for Missouri. Daly's three-run blast was her eighth home run this season.
WATCH: Jefferson City alum Kara Daly (@karadaly09) LAUNCHED a three-run shot in @MizzouSoftball's win over Ole Miss today👀Check out the home run that capped off a FIVE-RUN second inning⬇️#Mizzou: 8 | Ole Miss: 3FINAL@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @JeffCityJays @JCJaysSoftball pic.twitter.com/CDGxwYnLlV— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) April 15, 2023
The Tiger offense padded its five-run lead in the third inning. Jackson extended Missouri's lead to 6-0 with an RBI single to left field that allowed Maddie Gallagher to score.
Following Jackson's RBI hit, Laird continued her successful afternoon at the plate, driving in Jackson with a single to right field. Laird's second hit of the game pushed Missouri's lead to seven runs.
WATCH: Jenna Laird (@_jennalaird) had a NICE performance at the plate in #Mizzou's series-opening win over Ole Miss!Laird recorded three RBIs this afternoon on these two hits⬇️@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/PPuNdSUhfo— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) April 15, 2023
Finally, Daly ended a three-run inning with a bases loaded walk that scored Laird, giving the Tigers an 8-0 lead after three frames.
In the fifth inning, a three-run home run from Keila Kamoku cut the Ole Miss deficit to five runs, but the Missouri pitching staff allowed no more runs to cross the plate.
Jordan Weber earned the win for the Tigers in the circle. She pitched 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out one batter.
Cierra Harrison replaced Weber in the fifth frame, and she pitched 2.2 innings in relief. Harrison did not allow any hits or runs in the game.
In addition, the Tigers captured their five-run victory over Ole Miss in front of 3,171 fans, which broke the single-game attendance record at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
After Saturday's win, Missouri now holds a 25-18 overall record and is 4-12 in SEC play.
Missouri's three-game series with Ole Miss is scheduled to continue on Sunday, April 16th at 3 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium.