COLUMBIA - Missouri softball continued their success in midweek games with a 9-0 mercy-rule victory over Lindenwood at home on Wednesday.
Cierra Harrison set the tone for the Tigers in the first innings by striking out the side in order. Harrison had six strikeouts on the evening and surrendered just one hit through five shutout innings. This was Harrison's seventh win of the season.
The Missouri offense wasted no time getting started as well, stacking five runs on Lions' pitcher Keighlan Cronin in the bottom of the first. Alex Honnold drove in Jenna Laird to open the scoring with an RBI triple down the right field line, and Kara Daly brought her in with a sacrifice fly. The Tigers kept the line moving with a Maddie Gallagher double and capped off a five-run first inning with a Riley Frizell two-run home run.
In the third, Megan Moll extended the Tigers lead with a two-run shot of her own that just escaped the fence in right-center field. This was Moll's first home run of the season in her 16th start.
Tori Hatton recorded the lone hit for Lindenwood with a double in the top of the fourth.
With the win, Missouri improves to 24-18 on the season and 7-5 at home. Wednesday night's game begins a nine-game homestand for the Tigers, and they will welcome Ole Miss to Mizzou Stadium for a three-game series starting on Friday.