BATON ROUGE - Missouri Softball looked to build the momentum coming off an 8-6 win over LSU in game 1 of the series but fell short losing 3-0 to LSU in game 2.
LSU went on an offensive surge in the fourth inning. MU pitcher Laurin Krings gave up a home run and 2-RBI singles to make the score 3-0 in the fourth.
Krings evening finished after the fourth inning. She faced 20 batters, tossed 66 total pitches, gave up 8 hits and recorded 2 strikeouts.
CHUCK blasts 🚀 her first career SEC homer!!! #OwnIt #MIZ 🐯🥎 | @KChester_12 pic.twitter.com/J19dEdKE0K— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 8, 2023
The MU Tigers did attempt to come back in the seventh inning as Katie Chester homered for Mizzou's lone run of the game. This is her first career SEC homer.
T≈came in relief to pitch the rest of the game for the MU Tigers. She faced 7 batters and gave up zero hits, one strikeout and one walk.
For LSU, Raelin Chaffin pitched the entire game. She tossed 89 pitches and faced 26 batters. Chaffin struck out 2 and allowed only one run.
MU's Krings with the loss has an 8-9 record on the season and LSU's Chaffin with the win has a 5-1 record on the season.
MU has a 23-16 overall record and moves to a 3-11 record in conference play. The rubber game is Saturday at 1 p.m.