COLUMBIA - Missouri softball won both games of its doubleheader games against Illinois Tuesday. The Tigers won the first game 3-2 and the second 7-0.
Game One
Jordan Weber got the start in the circle for the Tigers. She held the Illini hitless for five innings.
During those innings, the Missouri offense was able to get the Tigers on the board. Illini pitcher Sydney Sickles hit Missouri leadoff batter Jenna Laird to get one on base for the Tigers.
Alex Honnold came to the plate and hit a single, but advanced to second on the throw and got Laird to third base.
Chantice Phillips bunted and got to third base after a throwing error from Illinois. Laird and Honnold scored on the play to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
Missouri went without another hit until the fifth inning, when Honnold hit an RBI double to left field and Megan Moll scored.
The Illini got their bats going in the top of the sixth inning. Avery Steiner got Illinois' first hit of the day with a single to center field. Kelly Ryono hit a sacrifice fly ball to cut the Illini deficit back to two runs.
Illinois struck again with a solo homerun in the top of the seventh, but it wasn't enough, as the Tigers held on to win 3-2.
Game 2
Missouri had a more convincing win in the second game of the doubleheader.
The Tigers once again had control of the matchup early on. Laird hit a single to start off the bottom of the first, followed up by a double from Honnold. Julia Crenshaw hit a sacrifice fly to score Honnold and get the Tigers on the board.
Kara Daly hit an RBI double to score Honnold and gave Missouri a 2-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
The Tigers capitalized on Illini mistakes in the bottom of the fifth to extend their lead.
Illini pitcher Addy Jarvis walked two batters and hit another before being taken out of the game in favor of Tori McQueen.
McQueen hit Crenshaw with a pitch while the bases were loaded to bring the Tiger lead to three runs. Then, Daly hit a three-RBI triple to put Missouri up by six.
Maddie Gallagher got the Tigers' final hit of the game with an RBI single to left field.
Lauren Krings pitched the game for the Tigers. She only gave up three hits to the Illini and struck out 11 batters.
Missouri will take the field again on Friday to start a three-game series against No. 4 Florida in Gainesville.